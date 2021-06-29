 
 
General News    H2'ed 6/29/21

Making Black History in Texas Democratic Party Politics

(Page 1 of 1 pages)

Texas Coalition of Black Democrats - Engages Young Leaders Leadership talks about bridging the generational divide between Black Democrats.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Texas Coalition of Black Democrats)   Details   DMCA

Carroll G. Robinson, the chairman of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, celebrated two recent milestones in Lone Star State Democratic politics with the following statement:


The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats is proud and excited to welcome Jamarr Brown, president of our Austin chapter, Black Austin Democrats, as one of the two new Co-Executive Directors of the Texas Democratic Party.
Congratulations to Jamarr. His appointment is an historic milestone for the Texas Democratic Party. Jamarr is the first Black to serve as an Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party.
The Harris County Democratic Party also elected its first ever Black Chair, Odus Evbagharu. Odus is also a member of The Coalition and Vice President of the Texas Young Democrats.

Harris County is the largest county in Texas and is bigger than twenty-six states in our nation.
Change and Progress is on the move inside the Texas Democratic Party with these historic firsts. The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats is proud to be a part of this forward movement.
We still all have more work to be done and history to be made in our party. We have never had a Black Democrat serve as Chair of the Texas Democratic Party while the DNC has had two Black Chairs, Ron Brown and currently Jaime Harrison.

 

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He thinks registering and voting should be easy and convenient for everyone. He started a Substack newsletter, What's Going On, on Christmas Day, 2020.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
