"Make Trade, Not War" is China's daring plan in the Middle East

By Pepe Escobar

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/18/18

From Asia Times

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing aims to connect western China to the eastern Mediterranean

China's Belt and Road initiative China is working to revive the ancient Silk Road trade routes from Asia to Europe
China's "Go West" strategy was brought into sharp focus at a forum in Shanghai last weekend. Billed as the Belt and Road Initiative: Towards Greater Cooperation between China and the Middle East, it highlighted key aspects of Beijing's wider plan.

The New Silk Roads, or the Belt and Road Initiative, involve six key economic corridors, connecting Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. One, in particular, extends through the Middle East to North Africa. This is where the Belt and Road meets MENA or the Middle East and North Africa.

Of course, Beijing's massive economic project goes way beyond merely exporting China's excess production capacity. That is part of the plan, along with building selected industrial bases in MENA countries by using technical and production expertise from the world's second-largest economy.

Again, this is will connect western China to the eastern Mediterranean. It will mean developing a corridor through projects such as the Red Med railway. There are also plans to expand ports, such as Oman's Duqm, as well as substantial investment in Turkey.


Belt and Road Initiative.
(Image by Illustration: iStock)   Permission   Details   DMCA
A look at the numbers tells a significant part of the story. In 2010, China-Arab trade was worth US$145 billion. By 2014, it had reached $250 billion and rising. China is now the largest exporter to assorted MENA nations, while MENA accounts for 40% of Beijing's oil imports.

The next stage surrounding energy will be the implementation of a maze of LNG, or liquefied natural gas, pipelines, power grids, power plants and even green projects, sprouting up across the new Silk Road corridors and transit routes.

According to the Asian Development Bank, the myriad of Belt and Road infrastructure projects for the next 15 years could hit a staggering $26 trillion. Other less grandiose figures come in at $8 trillion during the next two decades.

The ongoing internationalization of the yuan will be key in the process as will the role of the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Naturally, there will be challenges. Belt and Road Initiative projects will have to create local jobs, navigate complex public and private partnerships along with intractable geopolitical wobbles.

Enseng Ho, a professor from the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore, is one of an army of researchers studying how historical links will play an important role in this new configuration.

An excellent example is the city of Yiwu in Zhejiang province. This has become a mecca for merchant pilgrims from Syria or east Africa and has profited the region, according to the Zhejiang provincial government.

In a wider Middle East context, Beijing's aim is to harness, discipline and profit from what can be considered an Industrialization 2.0 process. The aim is to help oil producers, such as Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Gulf states, diversify away from crude.

There is also reconstruction projections elsewhere, with China deeply involved in the commercial renaissance of post-war Syria.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia (more...)
 

Mohammad Ala

I disagree with the author and that Chinese who come to West Asia are corrupt. The proper name is West Asia NOT the wrong term of Middle East. The author of this article loses creditability by keep using the wrong term.

The UN records show China is a dishonest partner. It eats from both sides of its mouth so to speak. Chinese government has milked West Asian countries and supported them until the last minutes at which times they have changed their votes and positions. This is China for West Asia.

Chinese do not respect the right of the people and abuse even its own people.

China has stolen many things from other countries and have taken over Tibet illegally. Ask Tibetans how Chinese are.

China keeps stealing ideas and mass producing products which most of them are junk. Chinese products are graded. The good ones are exported to Western countries. Average products are exported to West Asia. Rejects are exported to Africa. This should sum up Chinese business practices.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 1:15:13 AM

