 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/4/20

Mad King Trump Angers the Gods

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 1486
Message Thom Hartmann
Become a Fan
  (135 fans)

From LA Progressive

It's as if the Earth goddess Gaia herself designed the coronavirus.

Trump Becomes Mad King In Modern Epic of Gilgamesh
Trump Becomes Mad King In Modern Epic of Gilgamesh
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Thom Hartmann Program)   Details   DMCA


In the 4,000-year-old "Epic of Gilgamesh," the arrogant eponymous king killed Humbaba, the giant guardian of the forest so that he could cut down the cedar stands in what is now northern Iraq to build his great city of Uruk. Gilgamesh's people then diverted the Euphrates River to irrigate fields of barley.

To avenge Humbaba's murder and the destruction of the forest, the gods cursed Gilgamesh and his people. One Sumerian writer mourned -- that "the earth turned white. It was one of our first stories about environmental destruction -- in this case, a salt buildup from irrigation that turned the fields to desert.

The histories of most ancient civilizations carry similar stories of when their god or gods turned against the people and millions died because of environmentally destructive practices.

If Gilgamesh's poet were to write the "Epic" today, it might go something like this:

    The people of the Earth pulled out of the depths of the planet its blood -- ancient sunlight fossil fuels captured millions of years ago by plants -- and burned it to drive a powerful civilization. They tortured the Earth and its inhabitants by drilling and mining and fracking. So the gods protecting the Earth warned them, bringing plagues of cancer. But these warnings were ignored.

    The people burned so much ancient sunlight into the sky that the atmosphere began to die. The gods protecting the Earth warned them by starting a great warming, changing the face of Arctic regions and bringing extreme floods, droughts, and wildfires across the planet. But these warnings were ignored, too.

    So the gods said, "We must stop humankind from poisoning our Mother Earth. Let us send a plague that will strike dead their wise elders and brokers of political power. Surely that will get their attention and cause them to cease their violence against us."

    So they sent the Queen of Disease, wearing her royal crown, to aid Mother Earth. The people called her "Corona," and she struck down their elders, sickened the rest of their people, and spared only the young. It was to remind them of the Passover story of "The Plague of the Firstborn": If the warnings were not heeded, there would be death and wailing and gnashing of teeth.

    In response, the people "sheltered in place" and the great cities of the Earth became quiet. They realized, with horror, how the false god of neoliberalism had destroyed their resilience and their ability to care for each other solely to enrich a handful of oligarchs.

It's as if the Earth goddess Gaia herself designed the coronavirus.

All across the planet, carbon-burning industrial and transportation activity have ground to a near halt while pollution levels have collapsed. So much oil is not being burned that the countries of the world are running out of places to store it. Notably, the one industry that is thriving, the internet, was among the first to embrace clean, carbon-free energy.

In some distant time, the story will be told of how arrogant King Trump caused the gods to turn against him because of his lies and procrastination, and millions died.

Will it be, like the "Epic of Gilgamesh" and so many others, a story of a sick and twisted leader who courted disaster by ignoring the warnings of the gods, thus allowing his people to be wiped out? Or will it be a story of how humanity accepted the warning, turned its back on evil leaders, stopped poisoning the Earth and started caring for all life?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thom Hartmann Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

S&P Blames Republicans, Mainstream Media Fails to Report It

Globalization Is Killing The Globe: Return to Local Economies

The Great Tax Con Job

The Uncanny, Frightening Ways That Trump's America Mirrors Hitler's Germany

The Truth about the Trust Fund-- Destroying Social Security to Destroy the Two Party System

The Deciding Moment: The Theft of Human Right

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 