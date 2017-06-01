Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
    Get Permissions OpEdNews Op Eds

Mad Dog Shows His Bite on Face the Natio

By       Message Ray McGovern     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 2452
Become a Fan
  (167 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Musings from Ray on Mad-Dog Mattis and "Military Necessity"

When President-elect Donald Trump sent his talent scouts to the attack-dog kennel run by defense industry giant General Dynamics, in order to recruit former Marine General James "Mad Dog" Mattis to be secretary of defense, cries of apprehension were drowned out by smug one-percent reassurances.

From flickr.com: Gen James Mattis {MID-117836}
Gen James Mattis
(Image by Secretary of Defense)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Those who "know what's best for the country" insisted: "NOT TO WORRY; actually Mattis is a Renaissance Man. Yes, he thinks, and says, it's fun to shoot people. But after taking a hot shower in the evening, he reads Greek epic poetry.

Syria

Last Sunday, Mattis told CBS it's gonna be more fun again. At a time when civilian casualties are extremely high in Syria, thus spake James Renaissance Man Mattis to CBS's Face the Nation:

"We have already shifted from attrition tactics, where we shove them from one position to another in Iraq and Syria, to annihilation tactics where we surround them."

Mattis was asked what about civilian casualties.

"Civilian casualties are a fact of life in this sort of situation," he replied, adding that the U.S. military does "everything humanly possible consistent with military necessity."

This brings to mind the Feb. 7, 2002 Executive Order signed by President George W. Bush authorizing another kind of war crime -- torture. That Memorandum concluded with identical reassurance -- in this case, that detainees would be "treated humanely, and, to the extent appropriate and consistent with military necessity, in a manner consistent with the principles of Geneva."

Afghanistan

Worse still (if there can be a "worse still"), Mattis reportedly is weighing how many thousands more troops from the U.S. poverty draft to send to -- hold your breath -- AFGHANISTAN!

Instead of reading Homer and reflecting on the Trojan War 33 centuries ago, Mattis ought to fast forward and read more "modern" history on Afghanistan. He might fast forward to "just" 27 centuries ago, when Alexander the Great made, but did not follow through on, an abortive attempt to conquer Afghanistan. "Abortive" is the key word here. He faced stiff resistance from the locals, who for some reason did not like being invaded and lacked the respect due the "sole superpower the world" of those times.

Alexander was smart enough to realize that he had bit off more than he could chew. He brought his army back west, before many more of them got killed, to where he knew what he was doing. On that count alone he deserves the moniker "Great." Unlike those who have tried to conquer Afghanistan in the 22 centuries that followed, he decided the game was not worth the candle.

This adage is attributed to Alexander: "There is nothing impossible to him who will try." ( Î¿á½Î´á½²Î½ ÏÎ¿-Ï Î¸Î±ÏÏÎ¿á¿¦ÏÎ¹Î½ á¼Î½Î¬Î»ÏÏÎ¿Î½ ) The corollary, of course, is that some things DO happen to be well nigh impossible -- and, as such, not worth the cost of trying for some dimly perceived, non-essential gain.

Fools Walk In

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's Hayden Hidin'?

Asylum for Julian Assange -- Former Awardee for Integrity

Petraeus Cons Obama on Afghan War

Obama Stands Up to Israel, Tamps Down Iran War Threats

Mullen Wary of Israeli Attack on Iran

Note to Nancy Pelosi: Colin Powell Got Snookered at CIA, too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 