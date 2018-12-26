MSNBC won't tell you they fired the late Ed Schultz for wanting to cover Bernie Sanders

- Advertisement -



Fox News and The US Media | Ed Schultz | Oxford Union Ed Schultz speaks about Fox News and the US Media SUBSCRIBE for more speakers ? is.gd/OxfordUnion Filmed on Friday 1st November 2013 STAY ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: OxfordUnion) Permission Details DMCA



Ed Schultz Death: What MSNBC Won't Tell You





Jimmy Dore takes on this subject in the wake of Ed Schultz' passing.

- Advertisement -

.youtube.com/watch?v=syVTtJge__8&feature=share

>>

Please see also: Ed Schultz: MSNBC Fired Me for Supporting Bernie Sanders, 'They Were in the Tank for Hillary Clinton'

- Advertisement -

click here

See full article by opening URL at "click here," please. Excerpts:

"I think the Clintons were connected to [NBC News chief] Andy Lack, connected at the hip," Schultz said. "I think that they didn't want anybody in their primetime or anywhere in their lineup supporting Bernie Sanders. I think that they were in the tank for Hillary Clinton, and I think that it was managed, and 45 days later I was out at MSNBC."

"I thought it stunk," he added.

Schultz hosted "The Ed Show" from 2009 to 2015. Known for his fiery, left-wing populist opinions, Schultz often interviewed Sanders before the Vermont senator became a nationally known figure with his presidential campaign. Calling him a "good friend," he said he felt before others did that Sanders could "take off politically."

Schultz said his anchoring gig at RT was the best job and "the most freedom I've ever had. I'm doing real journalism. It's not opinion.There was more oversight and more direction given to me on content at MSNBC than there ever has been here at RT. I think that it's very sad that story is not getting out."

- Advertisement -