This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

The word "whistleblower" has been trending in news headlines lately, but not for the reasons that any sane person might hope for.

"Read the whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump's communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," says The Washington Post. "Trump responds to hearing on whistleblower complaint," says MSNBC. "Trump-Ukraine scandal: what did the whistleblower say and how serious is it?," writes The Guardian. "Whistleblower complaint says White House tried to 'lock down' Ukraine call records" announces CBS. "Whistleblower's complaint is a devastating report from a savvy official," declares CNN.

So who is this "savvy official"? Who is this courageous whistleblower who boldly shone the light of truth upon the mechanisms of power in the interests of the common man? Who is this brave, selfless individual who set off an impeachment inquiry by taking a stand and revealing the fact that the US president made a phone call in July urging Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to help investigate corruption allegations against Joe Biden and his son?

Well believe it or not, according to The New York Times this brave, noble whistleblower who the mainstream media are currently championing is an officer for the Central Intelligence Agency.