MLK: Insult, Mockery, and the Merry-Go-Round of Progress

For three years running, I find myself writing yet another Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday article. The two previous articles examined Dr. King's "Dream" from different perspectives. The first a query into what MLK would think today, and the second a rather scathing look at U.S. society and MLK's ominous warning that there would be "difficult days ahead". In both articles, I told the truth. "Americans" (especially European-Americans) have what seems to be a genetically encoded aversion to a Black Man telling them the truth. In fact, if he is not careful, he will end up like MLK and face a "negative health outcome". Unfortunate as that reality is, I am compelled to do what I have been chosen to do and no mortal escapes his or her fate. The fact of the matter is that I find the holiday insulting; and more so each and every year. Thusly, this will be my final treatise on the subject for, if I am successful, there will be no need for me to write of it again. If you want to know the difference between a man and a mule, give them a field to plow.

Decades ago, I read a biography on Dr. King entitled "Let the Trumpet Sound" by Stephen B. Oates. An exceptional book that gave me a deep insight on Dr. King's sheer cerebral horsepower. The man was not only exceptionally educated and erudite, he was an intellectual giant in ways that had little do do with "civil rights". He was a philosopher, a theologian, social-scientist, and a formidable, though reluctant, politician. Something far beyond the I.V. drip of sanitized, homogenized, Negroized and whitewashed equine-feces that manifests itself in the United States this time each year for the past thirty-nine years since, of all characters, Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law.

Black Persons in the United States are not monoliths. There is no "black vote" per se. We are as varied in our opinions and values as are any other group of people, though we face common experiences predicated upon the prevailing society in which we are "involuntary" participants. I am a Black Man, I am not the Black Man. My opinions are my own. I approach life as I have experienced it and it has come to me, not as I wish it were and am willing to bet that my positions are idiosyncratic irrespective of ethnicity. I unintentionally manage to run afoul of all indoctrination, be it religious, political or otherwise. Nonetheless, I am not arrogant enough to think of myself as some type of oracle. A realization that provides me with considerable confidence that my feelings regarding the MLK holiday are shared by other Black People in the United States.

The Insult

Black writers face a uniquely hostile environment in the United States. And, like black anything else in the United States, we are pigeon-holed. On the one hand we are expected and, to some degree, encouraged to write about the "black community" or the "black experience". On the other hand, we had better do so within the confines of European-American sensibilities and acceptance. The perversion of the aforementioned dynamic is astonishing in that we are, apparently, qualified to address issues relevant to those that look like us because they look like us; but said qualification is subject to the self-serving scrutiny of our oppressors. Because it's MLK Day, Black Persons in the United States get perfunctory attention that eludes them on any other day, and are expected to pontificate on the "Dream" while singing We Shall Overcome. This is a form of white supremacy; it is a patronizing, paternalistic and violent insult.

One of the things that I find most insulting is the white supremacist, and paternalistic, thought that European-Americans have purview to dictate to Black Persons in the United States who their leaders and heroes are. A white supremacist thought that tells me that Malcolm X was undesirable because he espoused that I treat a man like he treats me, but MLK was desirable because he allowed brutalization and preached non-violence. Oddly enough, both Malcolm X and Dr. King would die horrifically violent deaths resultant of the vicious apartheid society that produced them. A white supremacist thought that tells me to adore Abraham Lincoln who stated "I can conceive of no greater calamity than the assimilation of the Negro into our social and political life as our equal." But, Nat Turner is unacceptable. A white supremacist thought that erects monuments, names cities, towns and universities after a pedophile that repeatedly raped a 14-year-old black girl while in his 40s named Thomas Jefferson, but Louis Farrakhan is unacceptable. My understanding is that Minister Farrakhan has never raped anyone, let alone a child. And though I am neither an adherent to his religion nor politics, Mr. Farrakhan makes many accurate observations. Martin Luther King, Jr., was not the only black person in the United States that could think, he is not our only hero and we do not require the ordination of those that caused him to be what he was to consecrate who our heroes are. Angela Davis, is a hero. Frederick Douglass, is a hero. Huey Newton, is a hero. W.E.B. Du Bois, is a hero. Marcus Garvey, is a hero. George Jackson, is a hero. Bobby Seals, is a hero. Ida Wells, is a hero. Nat Turner, is a hero. The arrogance and temerity of many European-Americans in this regard is breathtakingly insulting as well as insufferable; particularly given the hypocrisy employed.

The Mockery

The United States loves a dead Black Man; after all one would be hard pressed to fail acquiescence to the fact that death is rather neutralizing. Each year praise is heaped upon Dr. King by the same "America" that treated him with total disrespect when he was alive, and ultimately killed him. And if he were alive today he would catch the same hell, and die the same way. A nation that has a fondness for talking about "the dream" because dreams are the opposite of reality. If I hear another European-American quote Dr. King's "I have a Dream" speech where he states that part of his dream was that his children would live in a nation where they will "not be judged by the color of their skin but the content of their character" I am going to puke. Dr. King had a few other things to say about the United States that I never hear quoted nor noted. For instance, in his Birmingham Jail Letter he stated: "First, I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen's Council-er or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to 'order' than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: 'I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action'; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man's freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a 'more convenient season.' Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection." I never hear European-Americans quoting that and to conveniently mention the one quote that gives them what they think is cover, is a mockery and an insult.

In my favorite speech by Dr. King entitled "Beyond Vietnam", he states: "As I have walked among the desperate, rejected and angry young men, I have told them that Molotov cocktails and rifles would not solve their problems. I have tried to offer them my deepest compassion while maintaining my conviction that social change comes most meaningfully through nonviolent action. But they ask, and rightfully so, what about Vietnam? They ask if our own nation wasn't using massive doses of violence to solve its problems. Their questions hit home and I knew that I could never again raise my voice against the violence of the oppressed in the ghettos without having first spoken clearly to the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today; my own government. For the sake of those boys, for the sake of this government, for the sake of the hundreds of thousands trembling under our violence, I cannot be silent." It is both an insult and a mockery that these words by Dr. King are "cancelled".

The Merry-Go-Round and Progress

A merry-go-round is a revolving machine with model horses or other animals on which people ride for amusement. It can also be a continuous cycle of activities or events, especially when perceived as having no purpose or producing no results. Marinate in that for a while.

Dr. King has been dead over a half a century, I was a toddler when he was assassinated. Yet, the very things he lost his life for are still being litigated and, in fact, the situation is worse. The previously mentioned, "black vote" is under attack and has been since his death. So-called "civil rights" are under attack. White supremacists are attacking public education, because as President Dwight Eisenhower stated they want to make sure that "their sweet little girls are not required to sit in school alongside some big, black buck" and he "understood why".

European-Americans are quick to say "but we have made so much progress". Each time I hear this trite, insulting and idiotic statement I have to clench my fists and gird my loins. Progress? For whom? A people so arrogant and busy congratulating themselves they have no idea how ridiculous they sound. Perhaps, more than likely, they do not care how ridiculous they sound. If someone takes a dollar from me and gives me back a nickle (400 years later) they did not give me a damned thing. In fact, the Motherfather owes me 95 cents, to speak nothing of the profit made off of my dollar. What retarded logic tells that idiot that he is licensed to "give" me something that I already had and wasn't his to take in the first place? Truly, electrifying.

There has been little "progress" in black infant mortality. Black familial wealth. Black life expectancy. Black home ownership. Black manufacturing. Black banks. Police "reform" and criminal justice "reform". All the while, white supremacy is at an all-time high in terms of its avowed members; many of whom hold positions in the government, military and law-enforcement. Black People in the United States are socially and politically, the proverbial "model horses" that this society rides for amusement and it will continue, until it stops. The U.S. will stop using drones to kill black and brown children in other countries when its own are killed in the same fashion. The U.S. will abandon nuclear weapons once it is threatened with them. The United States will cease its torture of enemy combatants when its soldiers are tortured. European-Americans will demand police reform when an army of black police officers kick down the door of their 26-year-old "sweet little girl" while she innocently sleeps in her apartment in the middle of the night and is obliterated by a half-dozen bullets. Or, when their 26-year-old boy gets blown away while he eats ice cream and watches television in his living room or some Negroid cop blasts their 13-year-old away as he plays with a toy gun. The United States scoffs at such folly because of its supreme confidence that it is more violent than everyone else, with good reason. Violence is the quintessential ingredient of "western culture" and a precarious perch on which it finds solace, comfort and security. Until the United States is the recipient of its own behavior, both domestically and internationally, it will remain oblivious to the consequences of its actions.

