The National Intelligence Organization (Turkish: Millî degreesstihbarat Teşkilatı, MdegreesT) is the governmental intelligence organization of Turkey. It was established in 1965 to replace the National Security Service.





The two senior officers of Turkish MIT was assigned the mission to kill PKK leadership in Kurdistan and overseas. But PKK counter-intelligence services tracked them and arrested them in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) area under the control of Mafia families of Jalal Talabani, the former President of Iraq.

It is disclosed after the arrest of these two high-ranking MIT officials that President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the killing of PKK leaders. President Erdogan ordered Hakan Fidan, the Head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), to kill Kurdish leader Sakine Cansiz. The Head of Turkey's MIT ordered the killing of Sakine Cansiz and her other two Kurdish PKK members in Paris France on January 9, 2013, while the Turkish government of President Erdogan was negotiating peace with the Kurdish people leader Abdullah Ocalan.

