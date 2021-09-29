MAGTE! MAGTE! We have the best leaders EVER!

There's a lot of disgruntled, very cranky people out there who act like there's a class war going on in our country. Maybe to justify their own failure, they like to point at people in high positions, individuals with wealth and power, and blame them for all the problems.

Well, I'm here to tell you that we are blessed with the BEST LEADERS EVER!

First, let's acknowledge that everyone is different and people have different strengths and weaknesses. That certainly applies to the cluster of talents that add up to leadership. So some are born to lead. Others are born to follow. What's so difficult to understand?

Granted, there can be good leaders and bad leaders. And that's why I wrote this article. Because with all the whining going on, I think many U.S. citizens don't realize how phenomenal our leaders are and how good we have it.

Let me give just a few examples of the creativity and foresight we have been blessed with in the greatest country in the world.

911

Here's the deal. Everyday citizens get apathetic, lose their edge, get too comfortable. Which is very bad news if our great nation is ever confronted with a truly major crisis.

It was becoming evident after the go-go days of the 90s, with the dot-com boom, Bill Clinton's sax playing and sex playing, and seeing Newt Gingrich's grinning beach ball face every time we turned on the TV, that the American public was getting daft. People were losing their frontier survival skills and urban street smarts. Folks reacted to Al Gore's slumber fest debate with Ross Perot on the Larry King Show like it was a Mike Tyson fight. The public was one blink this side of a coma.

So with the kind of genius that is emblematic of our leaders . . . yes indeed, THEY LET THOSE PLANES HIT the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. And what a shrewd move!

It was a big wake-up call. And people definitely woke up!

Before I get any backlash from certain tinfoil hat types, let's acknowledge a few facts. The Twin Towers were not just an eyesore, they were a joke. They were a major hazard to the public. I mean, the damn things fell over from a little nudge by a couple of airplanes. Gimme a break! They were an accident waiting to happen.

The simple truth is, 911 turned out to be a win-win scenario.

Our leaders knew that while the average citizen was becoming a numb couch potato, the U.S. had only seen the tip of the terrorist iceberg. That we as a nation were quietly under increasingly ferocious attack, making terrorism the #1 threat to the American Way. If our leaders hadn't demonstrated what could happen BY LETTING IT HAPPEN, we'd still be sitting around eating Kettle chips while the towel heads turned our country into a caliphate! Where a woman gets beheaded for a showing some side boob. Good luck if you have Tourette's. People complain now about wearing masks. What about burkas? And instead of Beyonce and Maroon 5 on the radio, we'd have to listen to those screechy prayers four times a day? Ugh!

Then sure enough, once our brilliant leaders opened that can of Korans, what did they find? Scary terrorists EVERYWHERE! Thank goodness they were prepared and had a whole plan ready to go, one dating back to the 90s. They were able to immediately suspend our liberties, silence dissent, eliminate all privacy, read our mail, monitor our FB pages, and keep tabs on everyone and everything 24/7. You can't argue with results. Has a tragedy like 911 happened since? Of course not! Our political geniuses were and still are WAY AHEAD OF THE CURVE!

And let's never forget. Our leaders didn't just track down bearded Wahhabi fanatics. They dug up all the Russians who were taking our democracy apart piece-by-piece. Russians! Russians! Russians! Everywhere Russians! See what happens when we get lazy and let our guard down?

