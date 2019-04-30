MAGA loving Trump supporter got more than he expected when he called into Politics Done Right



Anytime I do a Politics Done Right show on Donald Trump I seem to get a lot of trolls. This guy Paul was trolling me on the show's Facebook page, and I invited him to call in since he was so vocal and disparaging online initially. He called, and this is how it went.

It is incredible how effective Fox News is. Paul started the conversation toeing the Fox News/Barr line about the FBI spying on Trump. I reminded him that it was a legitimate FBI investigation that Mitch McConnell also knew about and instigated President Obama into keeping it sort of quiet.

I also reminded him that one could make the case that the FBI protected Trump and went after Hillary. I don't think we got anywhere on that subject.

You can listen to Paul's full conversation until his phone died here.

When one finds a way to personalize the conversation, it forces a modicum of responsibility on many and appeared to be the case with Paul. I made headway when I was able to effectively use Trump inflicting harm on his Appalachian brothers and sisters that he started to bend. This reality isn't unlike what Thomas Frank alluded to in his book "What's the matter with Kansas," a few years ago.

As the conversation went on where he was seemingly getting more receptive, the line dropped. I thought he just gave up, but he contacted me Facebook to let me know his phone had died.

Listen to the entire video clip. I think it presents a template on how to talk to some of Trump supporters.

