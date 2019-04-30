 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 4/30/19

#MAGA loving Trump supporter got more than he expected when he called into Politics Done Right

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   3 comments
Author 504047
(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA
Anytime I do a Politics Done Right show on Donald Trump I seem to get a lot of trolls. This guy Paul was trolling me on the show's Facebook page, and I invited him to call in since he was so vocal and disparaging online initially. He called, and this is how it went.

It is incredible how effective Fox News is. Paul started the conversation toeing the Fox News/Barr line about the FBI spying on Trump. I reminded him that it was a legitimate FBI investigation that Mitch McConnell also knew about and instigated President Obama into keeping it sort of quiet.

I also reminded him that one could make the case that the FBI protected Trump and went after Hillary. I don't think we got anywhere on that subject.

MAGA loving Trump Supporter

You can listen to Paul's full conversation until his phone died here.

When one finds a way to personalize the conversation, it forces a modicum of responsibility on many and appeared to be the case with Paul. I made headway when I was able to effectively use Trump inflicting harm on his Appalachian brothers and sisters that he started to bend. This reality isn't unlike what Thomas Frank alluded to in his book "What's the matter with Kansas," a few years ago.

As the conversation went on where he was seemingly getting more receptive, the line dropped. I thought he just gave up, but he contacted me Facebook to let me know his phone had died.

Listen to the entire video clip. I think it presents a template on how to talk to some of Trump supporters.

HELP: Please join my YouTube channel so I can get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!

 

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015)
  New Content

Actually, the Steele Dossier was illegitimate, which made the investigation itself illegitimate. The Democratic Party did not offer its server for forensic analysis relying on a bogus opposition firm to assert its allegation of hacking. However NSA expert William Binney pointed out that emails were leaked not hacked. Diplomat and whistleblower Craig Murray, and internet expert Kim Dotcom both testify that the emails were a leak, not a hack. The FBI pointedly nor did Mueller take such expert testimonies. Mueller himself is hardly credible given his false accusations about Iraqi WMD. The investigation was distractive soap opera which served the real official policy of demonizing Russia to psychologically prepare people for war, while allowing Trump's self evident collusion with both Israel and Saudi Arabia in their gross violations of international law to get a pass. While at home his tax cuts and favors to billionaires got another pass by his so called Democratic opposition.

You need to read more outside of Democratic Party talking points

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:38:39 AM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)
The Steele Dossier had almost nothing to do with the investigation. The GOP led declassification of the FISA application revealed a big nothing burger. And Israel and Saudi Arabia are "whatabout-ism". They are of concern too, so what?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 5:02:35 PM

Author 0
Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015)
Allegation of Russian meddling have been thoroughly discredited by top CIA and NSA inlelligence whistleblowers, William Binney and Ray McGovern. Benjamin Netanyahu and repulsive Saudi Arabia get treated with kid gloves, while Russophobia is the 100 year old religion. When Putin gets standing ovation to speeches in Republican Congress get back to me.


Trump hired Rabid Nikki Haley, Bolton Pompeo who constantly antagonize Russia. Trump himself confiscated Russian property, a total violation of both US and international law. He kicked out Russian diplomats based on absurd allegations of the Skripal case and arms Ukrainian death squads. Under the Nato umbrella. Walks out of arms treaty with Russia and places nuclear capable missiles on Russia's border. And you think Putin controls Trump.


I only come to OEN when I get bored. Several other sites with better article better contributors and much smarter commenters.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:25:25 PM

Author 0
