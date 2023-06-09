 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Lynching Donald Trump (Redux)

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Message Rohn Kenyatta
Become a Fan
  (25 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Lynched
Lynched
(Image by jstor daily)   Details   DMCA

24 hours ago, former United States President Donald "Agent Orange" Trump, and current candidate for the U.S. presidency, has given me another reason to despise him, and those like him. 24 hours ago, Donald Trump was indicted for multiple federal crimes. He has also, previously, been charged with state crimes along with being civilly liable for untoward behavior with a woman. Donald Trump, the preeminent orange sus domesticus, will face more indictments and more charges as time marches on; both criminal and civil.

Donald Trump feels as though he is being subjected to a "witch hunt" and I am not so certain that I disagree with him in that U.S. presidents have been criminals since Thomas Jefferson (slaver, rapist and pedophile). Jefferson was never prosecuted. Ah but, alas, let us stick with the contemporary, shall we?

George "Dumbya" Bush violated both international and U.S. law including the Geneva Conventions, The Hague Conventions, The War Crimes Act and Federal Assault Laws. Let alone the moral crimes, and murder, he committed subsequent to Hurricane Katrina. Dumbya was never prosecuted. It is simply a matter of fact.

Ronaldo "Maximus" RayGun committed numerous criminal acts including the 1986 bombing of Libya. The illegal invasion of Grenada. The CIA smuggling cocaine into the United States to support rebel groups in Latin America (which, literally, destroyed millions of Black People in the United States). Vehemently supporting apartheid in so-called South Africa and selling chemical/biological weapons to Saddam Hussein used in the Iran-Iraq War. RayGun was never prosecuted. It is simply a matter of fact.

Bill "Slick Willie" Clinton, and his broad, committed any number of crimes pertinent to the Whitewater scandal; and motherfathers ended up mysteriously dead in that one. Slick Willie also lied to congress and was guilty of perjury; doesn't matter that he was lying about a blow job from a child he victimized, he was under oath. Slick Willie was guilty of obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Slick Willie was never prosecuted. It is simply a matter of fact.

Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Baines Johnson and, yes, John F. Kennedy all committed crimes; none prosecuted.

24 hours ago, a so-called "conservative" pundit, with righteous indignation, stated "Donald Trump" was being "lynched." Trump also stated he was being "lynched" four years ago during his first impeachment. I remember decades ago the fascination of the business world with facsimile machines; the ability to send a document to anyone, anywhere, instantaneously electronically. I wish there was a machine that would allow one to slap the living daylight out of someone else, electronically. The slap machine.

24 hours ago, former United States President Donald Trump made history by being the only orange European-American to ever be lynched (and live). Most people that have been subjected to lynching lack the opportunity, let alone privilege, of telling others about it. Virtually all have been Black People in the United States. I use the term "virtually" sardonically.

Not a day goes by that I do not marvel at the literal ignorance of people in the United States; especially in terms of verbiage. Black People in the United States, for reasons both systemic and institutional, are the greatest casualties of linguistic ignorance; but, at least, they have a somewhat valid excuse. All other "Americans" have no such excuse, and I will leave it at that.

Most have no clue of the origins of the words they speak, let alone their meanings and their history. I have harangued my youngest child, her entire life, about understanding the words she utters and those of others. She both loathes, and loves, me for it. The only thing worse than willful ignorance is when it marries, and fornicates with, willful apathy. For their offspring is a child named stupidity.

Stupid people are dangerous; in fact, they are the most dangerous of all animals.

Lynching

About five years ago, when my child was attending high school, I wrote about the origins of the word "lynch". I was aghast at how many people did not, and do not, know its origins; especially those that were, and are, subjected to lynching. The following is an excerpt from that writing:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Rohn Kenyatta Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rohn Kenyatta is a contributing columnist for Black Agenda Report, the Los Angeles Sentinel as well as other media outlets international and domestic.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Kyle Rittenhouse: The Makings of a Patriot and American Hero

Why I just Can't "Get Over" Slavery

Black People in America Can Not Be Racist (As Much As They Might Like To Be)

The Black Death: Black Deaths Matter?

What MLK Would Think Today

The Democrat Presidential Nominee: Birds, Bees and B.S.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend