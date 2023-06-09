Lynching Donald Trump (Redux)

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

24 hours ago, former United States President Donald "Agent Orange" Trump, and current candidate for the U.S. presidency, has given me another reason to despise him, and those like him. 24 hours ago, Donald Trump was indicted for multiple federal crimes. He has also, previously, been charged with state crimes along with being civilly liable for untoward behavior with a woman. Donald Trump, the preeminent orange sus domesticus, will face more indictments and more charges as time marches on; both criminal and civil.

Donald Trump feels as though he is being subjected to a "witch hunt" and I am not so certain that I disagree with him in that U.S. presidents have been criminals since Thomas Jefferson (slaver, rapist and pedophile). Jefferson was never prosecuted. Ah but, alas, let us stick with the contemporary, shall we?

George "Dumbya" Bush violated both international and U.S. law including the Geneva Conventions, The Hague Conventions, The War Crimes Act and Federal Assault Laws. Let alone the moral crimes, and murder, he committed subsequent to Hurricane Katrina. Dumbya was never prosecuted. It is simply a matter of fact.

Ronaldo "Maximus" RayGun committed numerous criminal acts including the 1986 bombing of Libya. The illegal invasion of Grenada. The CIA smuggling cocaine into the United States to support rebel groups in Latin America (which, literally, destroyed millions of Black People in the United States). Vehemently supporting apartheid in so-called South Africa and selling chemical/biological weapons to Saddam Hussein used in the Iran-Iraq War. RayGun was never prosecuted. It is simply a matter of fact.

Bill "Slick Willie" Clinton, and his broad, committed any number of crimes pertinent to the Whitewater scandal; and motherfathers ended up mysteriously dead in that one. Slick Willie also lied to congress and was guilty of perjury; doesn't matter that he was lying about a blow job from a child he victimized, he was under oath. Slick Willie was guilty of obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Slick Willie was never prosecuted. It is simply a matter of fact.

Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Baines Johnson and, yes, John F. Kennedy all committed crimes; none prosecuted.

24 hours ago, a so-called "conservative" pundit, with righteous indignation, stated "Donald Trump" was being "lynched." Trump also stated he was being "lynched" four years ago during his first impeachment. I remember decades ago the fascination of the business world with facsimile machines; the ability to send a document to anyone, anywhere, instantaneously electronically. I wish there was a machine that would allow one to slap the living daylight out of someone else, electronically. The slap machine.

24 hours ago, former United States President Donald Trump made history by being the only orange European-American to ever be lynched (and live). Most people that have been subjected to lynching lack the opportunity, let alone privilege, of telling others about it. Virtually all have been Black People in the United States. I use the term "virtually" sardonically.

Not a day goes by that I do not marvel at the literal ignorance of people in the United States; especially in terms of verbiage. Black People in the United States, for reasons both systemic and institutional, are the greatest casualties of linguistic ignorance; but, at least, they have a somewhat valid excuse. All other "Americans" have no such excuse, and I will leave it at that.

Most have no clue of the origins of the words they speak, let alone their meanings and their history. I have harangued my youngest child, her entire life, about understanding the words she utters and those of others. She both loathes, and loves, me for it. The only thing worse than willful ignorance is when it marries, and fornicates with, willful apathy. For their offspring is a child named stupidity.

Stupid people are dangerous; in fact, they are the most dangerous of all animals.

Lynching

About five years ago, when my child was attending high school, I wrote about the origins of the word "lynch". I was aghast at how many people did not, and do not, know its origins; especially those that were, and are, subjected to lynching. The following is an excerpt from that writing:

