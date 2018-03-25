Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Lower the Voting Age NOW!

opednews.com Headlined to H1 3/25/18

It's time to lower the voting age and stop disenfranchising human beings who are perfectly competent. It is clear that young people today are fare more informed and competent to vote than a big percentage of people over 18. The world has changed. Smart phones and tablets are routinely used by two and three-year-olds. That has changed the sense of agency and the ability to engage with the world. It has also changed the way young people's brains work-- better than when elders were there age.

From flickr.com: March for our lives Santa Barbara {MID-270352}
March for our lives Santa Barbara
(Image by skolr)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I'd say that voting age should be lowered to marriageable age, but marriage laws are crazy and stupid. Age of consent laws vary from sixteen to eighteen, by state. Thirty-one states have sixteen as the age of consent. Eight more list seventeen as the age of consent. The rest have eighteen as the age of consent, which I think is too old and unrealistic.

So I propose that any citizen who turns seventeen by November's Election Day should be allowed to vote in the preceding Spring primary and in the Fall general election for that year. That would allow a good portion of sixteen year olds to vote in primaries too.

Already, some nations, including Austria, Brazil and Scottland allow sixteen-year-olds to vote.

The laws that keep young people from voting are archaic relics from the times of top-down, patriarchal rule, when women couldn't vote at all and only older men who owned land were allowed to vote.

This change in the law to open voting to seventeen-year-olds should become an issue that every candidate should have to address starting this year. We need young people to become more engaged in the political process and in local civics.

I expect that since young people are far more likely to vote liberally, that this will be opposed by conservatives. But that shouldn't stop us from working to make this happen.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Daniel Geery

Seventeen sounds good to me. Though I can honestly say I've had 3rd, 4th, and 6th graders who I would have been delighted to have vote. Problem is quite the same as for adults overall, namely adequate education on the issues and avoidance of the misinformation that permeates society. Still, it makes good sense. Seventeen year olds have more vested in their lives, livlihoods, and planet than do 70 year-olds. And as a rule, more firing brain cells.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 at 3:16:41 PM

Scott Baker

The NY Times had an editorial suggesting lowering the voting age to 16, a few weeks ago. I've actually suggested that age myself for many years.
Today's young people literally grow up faster: both physically and mentally.
Physically due to better diets (when it doesn't lead to obesity), possible genetic drift in some populations, immunizations, public health improvements and living conditions, etc.
The age of Menarche for girls has declined by years over the last few generations. In the most famous Swedish study - a homogeneous population - it went form 18 to 13 over 100 years or so.

Mentally due to more exposure to information, social networking etc., though the schools are failing too many kids in formal education.

Most states allow driver's permits at 16, some degree of marriage, at least under parental permission. The things you can't do include drinking (21) and serving in the military (18).

There's clear evidence that unstressed, 16-17 year olds can make rational and informed choices during elections, and that the differences between individuals and their slightly elders of 18 are more due to individual variations, not age dynamics.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 at 3:22:03 PM

Marta Steele

Rob,


You are so right!! Not only that, but those older than 18 who sit out midterm elections--Democrats to their huge detriment, sit-at-homes in general hovering around 50 percent and more of the registered population, should be re-granted that right, forcefully. Add to that, 25% of the voting-age population neither registers nor votes. The tsunami should encompass all age groups, and the babes and sucklings are leading the way!!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 at 3:23:50 PM

Art Costa

"If voting changed anything, they'd make it illegal." Emma Goldman

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 at 4:32:46 PM

