 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News   

Loving Awareness

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 71296
Message Blair Gelbond

Red
Red
(Image by Pixabay: 13810)   Details   DMCA

One of Abraham Maslow's later books was titled, The Farther Reaches of Human Nature. We now know that evolution is not limited to physical forms; consciousness, too, is capable of developing, maturing and evolving. In fact, when it comes to the evolution of consciousness, the possibilities are breathtaking. This article is about a being who exemplifies how far we are able to evolve.

In this brief discussion I want to write about an Indian saint known by the name "Neem Karoli Baba." In Vrindavan, the local people also called him Chamatkari Baba, which means "Miracle Baba". He was known by those closest to him as Maharajji, a very common name, meaning, "great king" - an appellation by which street sweepers are often addressed.

The following article may read like a fairy tale, the product of wishful thinking, or a delusional cult-like syndrome, and you are more than welcome to regard it that way. Only you can intuit its veracity and whether such development is possible for a human being. In a materialistic society such as ours - and a time in which charlatans abound - skepticism is very understandable. At the same time, another great spiritual teacher known as Amma said that: "In the West we don't have as much financial poverty, yet we have deep spiritual poverty."

I did not meet Maharajji in the flesh, but rather was introduced to him by one of his American devotees, Ram Dass (the former Harvard psychology professor Richard Alpert), who became one of my most cherished and influential spiritual guides. I feel profoundly connected to Maharajji, despite the fact that he has left his body.

Ram Dass (an Indian name that means "servant of God), familiarized me and countless others with the existence of this extraordinary being through his 1971 bestselling book, Be Here Now, which made the reality and depth of spiritual path comprehensible and accessible for people worldwide. What followed were decades of international lectures, books and workshops, which offered practices from the great spiritual traditions of the world. This was an expression of a much larger era in our world in which formerly secret, esoteric teachings are entering the public domain.

In the mid-1960's Alpert and Timothy Leary were booted out of Harvard University in connection with their LSD (and other psychedelics) research. While Alpert had had awe-inspiring experiences of intensified awareness, and egolessness, as well as oneness with Divinity and the cosmos through his drug experiences, he naturally found that "he came down" once the drug wore off. Besides, he felt he did not have anything like an adequate map for gaining deeper insight into what he experienced; for this reason, he traveled to India in search of someone who could make sense of his conscious-expanding encounters. He found Neem Karoli Baba. As Ram Dass said, "Maharajji didn't just have the map. He was the map."

Maharajji shunned publicity; nevertheless, a certain number of Americans and Europeans made their way to him, often after noticing the powerful, positive changes in people who had been around him. Maharajji was often referred to as "that fat old man in a blanket" (the blanket was known as his only possession, although this was likely a gift); all other accoutrements were given to him). Yet, many who met this possession-less being reported him to have extraordinary paranormal powers.

These powers included "reading minds," knowing the future, being aware of events in the past that he had no rational possibility of knowing, creating or evoking bizarrely appropriate (and sometimes life-saving) synchronicities/coincidences"even being in two places at once, and reviving those who had been dead for hours or days. It was clear to anyone who had eyes to see, that Maharajji was aware, not just on the physical plane, but on many more subtle planes of being as well. It appears that Maharajji had merged with the Infinite, while in a human body. Maharajji also had a wonderful sense of humor.

His teachings were of the utmost simplicity. He advised those who asked to: "Love Everyone; Serve Everyone, Remember God, and Tell the Truth."

Yet these phrases do not capture the bliss that those around him experienced. As Ram Dass said: "Mararajji had become love." In his presence multiple people reported experience of tremendous, joy, peace, and love. Countless individuals began a process of self-transformation.

After Ram Dass returned to the U.S. from India, he dedicated himself to service. This spanned work with those who wanted to die consciously, prison inmates in the U.S. (He was the originator of the Prison-Ashram Project, later directed by Bo and Sita Lozoff), blindness in Nepal, rebuilding villages in Guatemala, homelessness in New York City, and lectures and retreats for spiritual seekers.

For all his psychic powers, what was most extraordinary about Maharajji was the power of his love and his ability to inspire those he touched to open their hearts and minds. He was able to elicit transformation of many lives into willing vessels for Living Spirit - that they might be channels for relieving suffering and become able to see life as an opportunity for spiritual awakening.

Late in his life Ram Dass coined a term that summed up both the journey and the destination: "Loving Awareness."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Jean Gebser and the Recovery of Humanity

Some Thoughts on our Collective Predicament -- The Recovery of Humanity

Turning Within and Envisioning a New World

Mechanisms of Escape from Freedom

In a Relationship with an Abusive President: Will the Country be a Trauma Victim or Trauma Survivor?

Umberto Eco's 14 Common Features of Fascism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 