- Advertisement -

Despite all efforts of the paranoid and unpredictable US regime, the Koreans are making love not war during the 2018 Winter Olympics. The US regime is furious and pulling out all the hate stops to tarnish North Korea, and try and put South Korea back on the US colonial leash. While not exactly an anti-colonial attack dog, South Korea's democratically elected peace-president Moon Jae-in is showing signs that he is not and America poodle either.

Every four years the US regime uses the Olympics as an opportunity to rain chaos and hate during the Olympics' historical tradition of bringing the world's best athletes together in celebration of world unity, human dignity, fraternity among all nations and the possibilities when nations come together in peace.

- Advertisement -

Happiness, unity and peace are a threat to the paranoid US regime, which is dedicated to war, death, and chaos. Like a drone hurling bombs at wedding parties and funerals, the unpredictable US regime tries to sabotage anything good and decent that might come from a peaceful gather of nations. Such a large gathering of world leaders, athletes and people of the world sets off the military-industrial-complex's algorithm of a meeting of high profile targets in need of a signature strike.

- Advertisement -

As Obama said , "I have two words for you, Predator Drone; you won't even see it coming". It worked for Obama during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. From the time of the announcement in July of 2007, for almost eight years until 2014, Russia was preparing for the celebration of its emergence like a phoenix from the ashes of chaos sown by US infiltrators of neoliberalism, looting of state enterprises, and imposing austerity on Russian citizens during the decade of the 1990's.

The US economic advisors to Russia's drunken president Boris Yeltsin led Russia down a yellow brick road they said would lead to a golden transformation from communism to a Western style capitalism. When the neoliberal transformation turned into a train wreck the US Nobel Prize winning economists said it was just a temporary hard landing. The Russians had had enough of US-style voodoo economics and elected Vladimir Putin as their leader. Putin told the US thank you very much and showed the esteemed economic shamans to the exit door and kicked them out. The US would never forgive Putin and they would do everything they could to shun, vilify and regime-change him.

- Advertisement -

During the years while Vladimir Putin was engineering a recovery of Russia's economy, the US regime was spending $5 billion plotting a coup d'etat in Ukraine. The coup was timed for when Russia would be overjoyed and celebrating the Sochi Olympics. To prepare the US public for a resumption of a US-led Cold War the international cartel of Western propaganda organs, led by the New York Times and the Guardian, began laying the groundwork of anti-Russian propaganda. The propandists led a vilification project that Vladimir Putin is a thug, homophobic, killer of journalists, invaded Georgia, and is an evil dictator. While the Russians and the rest of the world celebrated the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, US backed fascists instigated a violent overthrow of Russia's neighbor and historical cousin country Ukraine, and its democratically elected government.

The US in its ruthless pettiness always looks for an opportunity to rain on the parade of some other country that it wants to punish for not being one of its lackeys. For the 2018 Winter Olympics the US planned to ramp up tensions and impose more economy killer-sanctions on North Korea in order to put an even brighter contrasting glow to the US dominated Western-style capitalist South Korean so-called miracle economy.

In 2017 the US regime got a sneaking suspicion that things were not going as planned. The feisty South Korean people said they had had enough of the US backed corrupt puppet president Park Geun-hye, granddaughter of the despotic US-backed dictator Park Chung-hee (1963 to 1979). In late 2016 the South Korean people began mass protests holding candlelight vigils demanding the resignation of Park Geun-hye.



South Korea Protest Against USA

(Image by hwanation) Permission Details DMCA



Next Page 1 | 2