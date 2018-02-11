Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Lovefest in Korea Leaves US Fuming

North Korean Cheerleaders
(Image by Korean Times)
Despite all efforts of the paranoid and unpredictable US regime, the Koreans are making love not war during the 2018 Winter Olympics. The US regime is furious and pulling out all the hate stops to tarnish North Korea, and try and put South Korea back on the US colonial leash. While not exactly an anti-colonial attack dog, South Korea's democratically elected peace-president Moon Jae-in is showing signs that he is not and America poodle either.

Every four years the US regime uses the Olympics as an opportunity to rain chaos and hate during the Olympics' historical tradition of bringing the world's best athletes together in celebration of world unity, human dignity, fraternity among all nations and the possibilities when nations come together in peace.

Happiness, unity and peace are a threat to the paranoid US regime, which is dedicated to war, death, and chaos. Like a drone hurling bombs at wedding parties and funerals, the unpredictable US regime tries to sabotage anything good and decent that might come from a peaceful gather of nations. Such a large gathering of world leaders, athletes and people of the world sets off the military-industrial-complex's algorithm of a meeting of high profile targets in need of a signature strike.

As Obama said , "I have two words for you, Predator Drone; you won't even see it coming". It worked for Obama during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. From the time of the announcement in July of 2007, for almost eight years until 2014, Russia was preparing for the celebration of its emergence like a phoenix from the ashes of chaos sown by US infiltrators of neoliberalism, looting of state enterprises, and imposing austerity on Russian citizens during the decade of the 1990's.

The US economic advisors to Russia's drunken president Boris Yeltsin led Russia down a yellow brick road they said would lead to a golden transformation from communism to a Western style capitalism. When the neoliberal transformation turned into a train wreck the US Nobel Prize winning economists said it was just a temporary hard landing. The Russians had had enough of US-style voodoo economics and elected Vladimir Putin as their leader. Putin told the US thank you very much and showed the esteemed economic shamans to the exit door and kicked them out. The US would never forgive Putin and they would do everything they could to shun, vilify and regime-change him.

President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin
President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin
(Image by FDR Presidential Library & Museum)

During the years while Vladimir Putin was engineering a recovery of Russia's economy, the US regime was spending $5 billion plotting a coup d'etat in Ukraine. The coup was timed for when Russia would be overjoyed and celebrating the Sochi Olympics. To prepare the US public for a resumption of a US-led Cold War the international cartel of Western propaganda organs, led by the New York Times and the Guardian, began laying the groundwork of anti-Russian propaganda. The propandists led a vilification project that Vladimir Putin is a thug, homophobic, killer of journalists, invaded Georgia, and is an evil dictator. While the Russians and the rest of the world celebrated the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, US backed fascists instigated a violent overthrow of Russia's neighbor and historical cousin country Ukraine, and its democratically elected government.

The US in its ruthless pettiness always looks for an opportunity to rain on the parade of some other country that it wants to punish for not being one of its lackeys. For the 2018 Winter Olympics the US planned to ramp up tensions and impose more economy killer-sanctions on North Korea in order to put an even brighter contrasting glow to the US dominated Western-style capitalist South Korean so-called miracle economy.

In 2017 the US regime got a sneaking suspicion that things were not going as planned. The feisty South Korean people said they had had enough of the US backed corrupt puppet president Park Geun-hye, granddaughter of the despotic US-backed dictator Park Chung-hee (1963 to 1979). In late 2016 the South Korean people began mass protests holding candlelight vigils demanding the resignation of Park Geun-hye.

South Korea Protest Against USA
South Korea Protest Against USA
(Image by hwanation)

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Related Topic(s):
David William Pear

Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


  New Content

Isn't it curious that the US always has so many countries threatening it? Does any other country have so many enemies?

And they are all little weak countries that spend a fraction on the military compared to the US military industrial complex that spends $1 Trillion a year, the Pentagon has not been audited in years, they literally lose billions of dollars in planeloads of cash, cannot account for millions of dollars, pays outrageous prices for things that could be bought for a fraction at Home Depot.

Gary Brumback

(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Splendid article, David!


The power elite of the American corpocracy need enemies to feed their war chest and install puppet dictators to allow the corpocracy's plunder of them.


The US warrior-imperialists have been responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the Koreas.


If the Devil had a pseudonym, it would be America's corpocracy.


A unified Korea could be an exemplary nation compared to the worst example of nationhood, the USA. Of course, its power elite will do whatever is necessary to try and prevent that from happening.

Stephen Unger

(Member since Nov 9, 2007)


Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content

Out of a total 1960 population of under 10 million, about a million North Korean civilians and 300 thousand North Korean soldiers were killed during the Korean War. Mostly by indiscriminate large-scale bombing.

Gary Brumback

(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


Reply to Stephen Unger:   New Content

Yes, by murderous US power.

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


Reply to Stephen Unger:   New Content

LeMay bragged that:

"We went over there and fought the war and eventually burned down every town in North Korea anyway, someway or another, and some in South Korea too." Over a period of three years or so, we killed off -- what -- twenty percent of the population of Korea as direct casualties of war, or from starvation and exposure?"

Here is Dean Rusk: "everything that moved in North Korea , every brick standing on top of another ."

shad williams

(Member since Apr 13, 2011)


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content
Stellar as always. Thank you.

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Thanks Shad!

Nelson Wight

(Member since Apr 23, 2010)


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content



Great article, D.Wm.!

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

When are you coming to St. Pete? It is 84 degrees today and the sun is shining.

Nelson Wight

(Member since Apr 23, 2010)


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Sounds good - the wife is having teeth implants $MMM - oesn't want to miss appt.

Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


  New Content

All true David. No matter which corporate party is in control in Washington, the policy of bully imperialism for profit at the expense of peace and life is pursued. The up side is countries are finally feeling strong enough to ignore Washington's transparent agenda and do what is in the interests of their people.

Let the oligarch's adolescent enablers have their temper tantrum on the world stage for all to see. They are losing power by the day. Let us just hope they don't decide to take the whole world down with them.

shad williams

(Member since Apr 13, 2011)


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content
Take the whole world down indeed. A few days ago I thought that it is Putin the west should be "worried" not Un. I can imagine a Russia issuing an ultimatum to NATO, move out of the countries on our border or we will launch. After all if it is the punk ass West's intimidation and threat with missile systems doubling as conventional and nuclear weapons why not issue the ultimate existential threat to the Western oligarchs - Leave our borders or we end you the world...period.

Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Remember Shad, you are dealing with Dr. Strangelove type people here. I opt to tone down the Armegedon retoric a bit and let time work. We are seeing progress with the world watching Little Korea standing up for peace, pulling the curtain off the US monster and showing his snarling face.

Gary Brumback

(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Not a bad idea Chuck. I should heed your advice.

Arthur M. Howard-(Scotoni)

(Member since Apr 11, 2006)


  New Content

I suspect the U.S. military still can't get over their loss of face at the armistice bargining table to the Chinese when the UN troops were forced to surrender porkchop hill.

So many dead for a piece of territory of no military value and that right after WWII.

Oh vanity, vanity, how deadly can you be!


wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Pork_Chop_Hill

Gary Brumback

(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


Reply to Arthur M. Howard-(Scotoni):   New Content

Vanity yes, absolutely! But driving it was imperialistic chutzpah and greed.

Arthur M. Howard-(Scotoni)

(Member since Apr 11, 2006)


Reply to Arthur M. Howard-(Scotoni):   New Content

It's like the Hatfields and the McCoys the feud has been going on so long that succeeding generations feel that this tradition and is the way it must be.

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


Reply to Arthur M. Howard-(Scotoni):   New Content

Thanks for mentioning Pork Chop Hill. You may wish to read another article I wrote on Korea that also mentions Pork Chip Hill. "I ain't gonna die for Korea"

Thanks too for you Wikipedia link.

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

It's astonishing how masses of people can be brainwashed into thinking those who die to preserve and defend Capitalism, sacrifice their lives rather for other 'vitally important', more easily defined, reasons.

It's astonishing that those who die as a result of the Money Masters' Lies, believe God has something to do with their sacrifice.

Arthur M. Howard-(Scotoni)

(Member since Apr 11, 2006)


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

I mustered out. of the AAF in Jan 1947 and refused all inducements to join the reserves.

We had a lively press in those days and the battles on Porkchop Hill were followed in infinate and honest detail. Actually my first reaction to the outbreak of hostilities was "what? not again!"

As wars go, Korea was not so bad until McArthur disobeyed orders and landed troops in Inchon. The Chinese had warned against the UN crossing the Yalu river and the landing in Inchon left the Chinnese with the easy choice:invade or lose face, actually no choice for the Chinese.

Truman wanted to courts marshal McArthur and he was right. Tne scoundral should have been tried and shot.

Devil's Advocate

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)


  New Content

Meanwhile, the good ol' MSM is reporting on "all these protests" by South Koreans who are "angry about the presence of North Koreans in their country and in their womens' hockey team" and the "focus being given to the North Korean athletes".

Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

Yes the obedient media puppets will do as they are commanded to politicize the Olympics. They did the same during the Sochi Olympics to get the hatred ramped up against Putin. It worked like a charm.

The American mind is putty in the hands of the intelligence agencies.

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Greetings Lois. As the title says, the US is fuming. I posted some really horrible propaganda from TGP. I know you saw it because you commented on it. Here it is again though:

CBS Working to Kill any Possible Good Will Dividend for North Korea Stemming from Winter Olympics

Meanwhile Pence, the VP of the paranoid and unpredictable US regime and its erratic dictator Trump meets with paid cast of DPRK "defectors" who are paid up to $860,000 for defecting depending on their propaganda and intelligence worth.

The Korean Time had this to say about Pence:

"That U.S. Vice President Mike Pence snubbed Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, and the nominal head of North Korea, Kim Yong-nam, for whatever reasons, does not reflect well on him or on the U.S."

The South Korean poodle is off the US lease and is showing signs of independence from US dictates. They best be careful, the US has ways of dealing with those that do not obey the master.

Nelson Wight

(Member since Apr 23, 2010)


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Typical stupidity in foreign relations; why bother with good relations, just nuke 'en!

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

In my mind, Pence is a far more devious creature than Trump.

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content
I would put money on the "protesters" being CIA operatives.

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)


  New Content

Thanks David for a laugh about foreign policy bs which we must stop, or nothing domestic will ever get fixed or solved.

First article have read in 2+ months since crossing pond from Belgium after most of last 6+ years. All settled into home in Massatack...after losing my Yoko, wife Marie in Belgium who had been a Muslim for 26 years after finding peace in the Koran in her 30's, until walking away after meeting me. Feel as one of the most blest human beings ever and want all this generation to feel the same.

If ever do publish book written across pond of Johnny Apple Seed Woody kind of travels...will be safe back in Belgium.

We hope to occupy the north bridge in Concord come May.. until the Govt gives us what we want: first issue is bring all the troops home, with 2rd being feeding the world as they turn them bases in MASH Units.

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

Thanks. It must be great to feel blessed. I cannot honestly say that I do, although just saying that makes me feel guilty. Tell me more about the Occupy the Old North Bridge. Are you really going to?

Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

The first signs of the return of Occupy. And in my state no less. I'll have to find out if there are any plans yet for similar actions in my end of the state. This is exciting news. Thanks Michael.

Devil's Advocate

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)


Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

Standing Rock 2.0 - North Bridge Edition!

I'm sure you know what you're demanding is that they cut off their right arms. How do you ask the Great American War Machine to just stop warring and come home??

Nelson Wight

(Member since Apr 23, 2010)


Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

Sorry, Michael, hadn't heard much from you lately.

I hope you'e making a good readjustment.

Jerry Lobdill

(Member since Feb 17, 2007)


  New Content

David, your narrative correctly describes the US as an international bully that demands obedience or war. Any nation that disobeys is cast as an evil that must be destroyed. When a nation refuses to genuflect the oligarchs command their military to go in and destroy all infrastructure, kill the citizens indiscriminately, and leave the place devastated. Law and order are destroyed as well.

I am convinced that all this is done at the demand of the international oligarchs whose only desire is to seize all assets in the world and who have no qualms about what their greed does to populations.

"Governments" are the servants of this small gaggle of grasping masters of the universe--not the other way around. The oligarchs have no loyalty to any nation, and peace is of no use to them. They have no affinity for each other either. They are predators who will turn on each other when they have destroyed the rest of us.

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

Agreed.

Become a Fan
