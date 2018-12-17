 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Love at Christmas

By       Message Tim Duff       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/17/18

Author 504902
- Advertisement -

BY: TIM DUFF, TONKA BAY, MINNESOTA

If you hold my hand, then I will hold my breath and cast my fate in the direction of my heart. I will put on hold my lessor dreams and reach for the love that is truly mine. These are the words written in our hearts as we begin to fall in love with another. Love is a feminine force, not just in women but in men as well, created out of doing and being; being loved, being appreciated, being honored, being wanted, being respected and being received and understood at the deepest levels of our souls.

Intimate love is the spiritual training for everything in life. It is not meant to be an exclusive sanctuary from the pain of the world, but rather an inclusive balm for the sorrows of the world. In learning to show up more fully for one person, we learn to show up more fully for life. For can we really be passionate and creative in one area while we suppress our passions and creativity somewhere else?

A loving spirit should stand in awe of what the poor have to carry instead of standing in judgement of how they carry it. To show compassion for an individual without showing concern for the structures of society that make them an object of compassion, is to be sentimental rather than loving. Just listening to another and caring for their welfare can be such a comforting experience that the magic aureole of love descends upon us when no one is looking.

- Advertisement -

Loving our fellow man will help us discover our transcendent function; our individuality will then rise up out of our soul as water rises out of the depths of the earth. When we recognize the importance of love to our souls, our ordinary human lives are ennobled beyond measure. It is love that measures our stature; the more we love, the bigger we are.

Man was born solely to love, to know and serve, and in that knowing and loving and serving alone he can begin to transcend his nature, and become more than man. For it is faithless and loveless men who have created wretchedness and wars and poverty and hunger and grief and have taken the roofs from mankind.

No tyrant, no madman, no aggressive government can stamp out love from the hearts of man, and the desire for the living waters, for it is born into the hearts of humanity. Only love will change the heart of man, for in the end justice and mercy will flow from changed hearts. We must go beyond charity, however, for charity is a matter of personal attributes, while justice is a matter of public policy.

- Advertisement -

Our own experience has given us no adequate understanding or preparation, because it has been steeped in perpetual war and occupation and in peace without hope, in beauty without joy, in tranquil and brutal resignation without exultancy, as we nightly retire to our homes and the comforts of our indifference.

This Holiday Season, let us not forget to fill all the stockings. Especially the stocking for the child born in that feedbox in a manger, who was to be the bread of life for human beings, who grew to become a community dissident and activist. After all, it is his birthday we are celebrating. Let's not forget that. Let us ask ourselves what he would wish for most, and then let each of us put in our share of loving kindness, warm hearts, and the out-stretched hand of tolerance and love, all the shining gifts that make peace on earth!

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I am a progressive writer. I have recently written my debut novel titled THE FIND. It is due to be published this spring.

Tim Duff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Machiavellian realism

Republicans act without any semblance of democratic ideals

The Birth Of The Monster MIC

The Denial of Trespasses

The arrogant self righteousness of republicans

Death, blood and mass killings on the hands of the republicans

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 