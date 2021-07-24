Love Triangle Exposed: Democrats-Mueller-NY Times

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Antiwar

Yesterday on The Critical Hour, in connection with the flurry of commentary on the latest anti-Russian piece from The Guardian, I explained in some detail how Special Council Robert Mueller helped the Democrats win back the House in 2018. There were other factors in play, of course, but in retrospect, Mueller's performance was highly instructive.

An obedient Marine, Mueller saluted and followed orders from a corrupt Justice Department and an FBI with lots of shenanigans -- and much worse -- to hide. Not to mention the incessant "guidance" Mueller and team got from an equally corrupt mainstream media, drumming Trump-Russia perfidy into the consciousness of all Americans.

All Mueller had to do was delay announcing that he and his platoon of sharpshooter lawyers could find nothing to prove media accusations that Trump was in Putin's pocket. He slow-walked the investigation, allowing the Trump-Putin festering conspiracy charges to infect voters as they went to the polls in Nov. 2018. It worked like a charm. The Dems flipped the House.

Although visibly frail physically, Mueller seemed to be fully compos mentis on May 17, 2017, when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein named him special counsel to investigate alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. No doubt he was aware he was being used. But with the corporate media singing his praises as "universally respected," what's not to like about seizing the limelight by ostentatiously appearing to shun it?

Besides, there was minimal risk to him and his associates, given the overarching prevalence in 2017-2019 of the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) -- with wide swaths of people believing anything derogatory the media told them about Trump and knee-jerkedly disbelieving anything that happened to coincide with something Trump said. (I am sure I am not the only one to have lost some friends who succumbed to the TDS -- aka "Mad Maddow Disease.")

A short chronology might help explain what went down in 2017-2019: