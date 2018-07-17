"Lost too was some of Americas most sensitive electronic intelligence equipment, because the liberty was a spy ship."



In June, 1967 Israel was this trifling, inconsequential country, in mortal fear of being annihilated (so the story goes), yet the US "government put Israel's interests ahead of our own" to protect it???

If anyone still believes this that person is naively living in the American "dreamtime" humanity, wherein equality, 'white' picket fences and democracy reigns for all.

The strongest economic and military power the world had ever known, still at the height of its prowess and global prestige (somewhat tarnished by its recent interference in colonial Vietnam) would put its own national interests at risk, alone for Israel? Ha! Ha!

Has anyone lately, stopped to ask, who in actuality, is America? Make America great again! Make who great again? Those who have always ruled the roost?

These days, when flying, during the safety drill presentation one is instructed to first apply the air mask to oneself before attempting to assist others. Those in the know -- the cabin crew, make sure that everyone is apprised of the logic, just in case panic ensues and people lose their right mind.

We are now flying, sealed in a missile, without cabin crew to correctly inform us of what to do in case of emergency, and the pilot is a narcissistic, conscienceless, pathological, psychopath figurehead, locked in his cabin bubble, pretending to be the pilot; our savior.

Yet, in the context of the USS Liberty episode - during international armed conflict, the US is arguing, against all logic, that it knew nothing. The President, little ole LBJ was just being a hero putting the entire US at risk; all for the survival of Israel?

The deceit reeks ever more powerfully half a century on.

Of course, more than 50 years later, it still doesn't make any sense; that is if one is among the non-critical thinking of the 99% social commons.

.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/ussliberty.html

Cover-Up Alleged in Probe of USS Liberty

A former Navy attorney who helped lead the military investigation of the 1967 Israeli attack on the USS Liberty that killed 34 American servicemen says former President Lyndon Johnson and his defense secretary, Robert McNamara, ordered that the inquiry conclude the incident was an accident.

In a signed affidavit released at a Capitol Hill news conference, retired Capt. Ward Boston said Johnson and McNamara told those heading the Navy's inquiry to "conclude that the attack was a case of 'mistaken identity' despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary."

It was "one of the classic all-American cover-ups," said retired Admiral Thomas Moorer, a former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman who spent a year investigating the attack as part of an independent panel he formed with other former military officials. The panel also included a former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, James Akins.

