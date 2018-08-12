Lost in Space...

From Mike Malloy Website



Montage of unaccompanied migrant children in Border Patrol's custody at Texas-Mexico border

SPACE FORCE!!! SPACE FORCE!!!!! SPACE FORCE!!!!

It's just the latest shiny object this grifter dangled in front of the telescreens to dazzle and confuse us and change the conversation from the criminal trial of his former campaign manager, the tell-all sexy stuff Omarosa is teasing, the tightening noose of the Mueller investigation, and the pressure to reunite the hundreds of immigrant children still separated from their parents.

There is absolutely zero chance this or any Congress is going to authorize 8 billion for this redundant vanity trip. It's bad enough the taxpayers are funding his constant golf vacations. Devin Nunes and his other minions are being exposed for the con artists they are, who's going to put this drek up for a vote? Not Paul Ryan. Hey Trump-O...Do your fellow Republicans a favor and stop with the bullshit promises -- the wall, space force -- you are just causing them endless trouble on the campaign trail.

On the other hand, never mind. Keep it up. SPACE FORCE!!!!

572 children are still wondering why their parents disappeared, those who are above toddler age. And their parents are faced with the gut-wrenching panic of not knowing when or if they'll ever see their children again. This deliberately cruel, zero tolerance family torture policy is the most sinful treatment of our fellow human beings since slavery. And these people claim to be Christians. Who would Jesus deport?

Let me ask a simple question: If a woman came to your door in a panic, with a baby, bleeding, saying she was beaten and gang raped and had no place to go, what would you do? Would you tell her to go back to her own country? Would you ask her what her citizenship status was?

Historians will not remember this most recent stain on American history with even a whiff of sympathy. And the Republicans in Congress who have turned a blind eye while this monstrous policy was implemented, they are just as complicit in this heinous act as Trump, Sessions, Kelly, and Nielsen. Their parents, and likely immigrant grandparents, would be so ashamed at what these cretins are doing to the tiniest among us. Not only are they corrupt, they're mean, too.

U.S. District Court Judge Emmett Sullivan had enough yesterday. He threatened to hold Sessions in contempt of court when he discovered that an asylum-seeking mother and and her child whose appeal was ongoing was at that moment on a plane back to El Salvador. Sullivan ordered them returned immediately and said any delay in bringing them back would be intolerable and that Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should argue why they shouldn't be held in contempt of court if they failed to comply.

"This is pretty outrageous," Sullivan told U.S. attorneys, according to The Washington Post. "That someone seeking justice in U.S. court is spirited away while her attorneys are arguing for justice for her? "I'm not happy about this at all," he said. "This is not acceptable." A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment

That was just yesterday. And you'd think that, like Ivanka, that would be the low point. And you would be wrong.

Now Trump wants to deny citizenship and green cards to immigrants who have signed up for food stamps or Obamacare, or accepted public assistance for their American children. And they want to remove domestic violence and gang targeting as valid reasons to seek asylum. What the f*ck is that about?

Okay, you hate brown people. We get it, truly, we do. Tweet after ugly tweet and speech after speech to ignite your racist base, repeated and amplified by the bile-spewing bigots Hannity, Ingraham et.al., on the Fox "News" propaganda machine. The nonstop racist attacks on President Obama, suggesting that he wasn't an American. The Muslim ban. The shithole countries. All Haitians have AIDS. The "Very Fine People" in White Nationalist movements who literally murder a counter protester with a car. The Arpaio pardon. The Pocahontas slur at Elizabeth Warren (in front of Navajo code talkers). Calling Maxine Waters Low IQ. LeBron too.

Don't you miss having a President you can be proud of? One who speaks of the hope and promise of America as the land of the free instead of this endless stream of tweets full of fear, hatred, and insults?