 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Los Angeles Parents Score A Victory!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
Victory!
Victory!
(Image by hernanpba)   Details   DMCA
ef="https://achieve.lausd.net/goals">At the Los Angeles Unified School District, our goals are:
1. 100 percent graduation
2. Proficiency for all
3. 100 percent attendance
4. Parent and community engagement
5. School safety"
- LAUSD

When physical school sites shut down last March, all LAUSD committee meetings were also suspended, including those for the Special Education and Parent Engagement Committees. This eliminated an important form of feedback between the district and the parents that would have been beneficial at a time when communication was especially needed.

As the crisis caused by the pandemic wore on, public agencies, including the LAUSD Board, adapted and began to hold meetings online so that Safer At Home rules could be followed. However, with the exception of the Committee of the Whole, the district's committees remained silent.

When Kelly Gonez assumed the position of Board President last December she announced her intention to keep the board's committees suspended through the end of the semester. When Board Member Scott Schmerelson asked her to allow him to reconvene the Special Education and Parent Engagement Committees, she told him that he would have to find four votes to overrule her decision. She told the Community Advisory Committee (CAC) that the meetings could not be held because the district staff "have a lot of responsibilities on their plate at this time."

According to one district source, board members received a flood of emails and phone calls asking that the committees be allowed to begin meeting again. Northridge East and Northridge West are among the neighborhood councils that weighed in, stating that these committees encourage stakeholder participation. The CAC also passed a motion with a vote of 18-0-1 stating that resumption of meetings of the Special Education Committee would "allow families of students with disabilities to have a place to come and provide a strong voice for our students."

It appears that Gonez has finally listened to her constituents; a meeting of the Special Education has been scheduled for March 25, 2021. Unfortunately, the Northridge West Neighborhood Council's request to have the meeting "held during after-work hours to allow for more participation" has been ignored as the meeting is set to begin at 1:00 PM.

While a meeting of the Parent Engagement Committee has not yet been placed on the calendar, it is expected that it will be soon. It would be helpful if the public demonstrated that these meetings are important by participating in the meeting scheduled for March 25. Call-in information can be found on the district's website.


(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA

________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 