Looks Like Another 'Bad Blue' Just Bit the Dust



another neo-liberal DINO, Kurt Schrader, bites the dust. What corporation will he become a lobbyist or spokesperson for?

By Jeff Cohen and Norman Solomon

Three years ago, we helped write a report for RootsAction.org targeting 15 corporate Democrats in Congress who deserved to be "primaried." We called the report "Bad Blues." A common reaction back then was that those establishment pols were too strong and entrenched to be defeated.

On Tuesday, yet another "Bad Blue" apparently went down to defeat - with seven-term Congressman Kurt Schrader of Oregon running way behind community activist Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the slowly tallied Democratic primary.

Schrader is not the first "Bad Blue" on our list to face defeat by a progressive challenger. And he's unlikely to be the last.

The incumbent heavily outspent McLeod-Skinner - thanks to lavish funding from big pharma and other corporate PACs - but Schrader was out-organized on the ground. McLeod-Skinner called him "the Joe Manchin of the House."

The current vote count indicates that constituents in that Oregon district will no longer be represented by a Democrat who obstructs progressive initiatives on Capitol Hill, such as drug pricing reform and Build Back Better. (Despite his blockage of Democratic measures, Schrader was endorsed in the primary by Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.)

