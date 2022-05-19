 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Looks Like Another 'Bad Blue' Just Bit the Dust

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
another neo-liberal DINO, Kurt Schrader, bites the dust. What corporation will he become a lobbyist or spokesperson for?
(Image by Oregon National Guard)   Details   DMCA
 

By Jeff Cohen and Norman Solomon

Three years ago, we helped write a report for RootsAction.org targeting 15 corporate Democrats in Congress who deserved to be "primaried." We called the report "Bad Blues." A common reaction back then was that those establishment pols were too strong and entrenched to be defeated.

On Tuesday, yet another "Bad Blue" apparently went down to defeat - with seven-term Congressman Kurt Schrader of Oregon running way behind community activist Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the slowly tallied Democratic primary.

Schrader is not the first "Bad Blue" on our list to face defeat by a progressive challenger. And he's unlikely to be the last.

The incumbent heavily outspent McLeod-Skinner - thanks to lavish funding from big pharma and other corporate PACs - but Schrader was out-organized on the ground. McLeod-Skinner called him "the Joe Manchin of the House."

The current vote count indicates that constituents in that Oregon district will no longer be represented by a Democrat who obstructs progressive initiatives on Capitol Hill, such as drug pricing reform and Build Back Better. (Despite his blockage of Democratic measures, Schrader was endorsed in the primary by Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.)

Jeff Cohen was director of the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College, where he was an associate professor of journalism. He founded the progressive media watch group FAIR.org in 1986.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Zwiebel

So why isn't Nancy Pelosi on your list?

Will you not be supporting Shahid Buttar?

Are the people you are supporting going to turn out to be AOC disappointments?

Is it just a swapping out of one set of thieves for another?

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:35:28 AM

hodgicus satiricus

I notice The Squad squawks progressive and votes corporate, especially when big donor profits are on the line, as in the recent $40,000,000,000 corporate giveaway disguised as aid to the Ukraine. When Marjorie Taylor Greene is voting to the left of your Paid Progressive Performers Guild, it may be a cue to rethink how you are spending your political energy.

Politics is a baited trap for the vitality, years, and hopes of the young. It is designed to slowly, steadily, inevitably drain us either of all hope or of all principle, in which latter case we become the next generation of succubi in the service of wealth and power.
I am not being pessimistic. I am freely offering an observation that cost me a great deal to learn:

Politics is a smiley face painted on the mailed fist of state coercive violence. No matter who wins, you and I get clobbered.

So, if it is change we are after, let's do something besides politics. Like giving a damn about our brothers and neighbors, for a change. Bonus question:

If the Democrats had secretly been given the assignment of creating a backlash tsunami big enough to put a suave, plausible, well-spoken totalitarian nut job in the White House in 2024, what would they be doing differently?

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 5:03:18 PM

