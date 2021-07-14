 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/14/21

Looking at some of the volatile situations in the world today

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
More footage emerges from 2018 near collision of US and China warships in South China Sea Subscribe to our YouTube channel for free here: sc.mp/subscribe-youtub e Additional US Navy video footage has been released showing a tense ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: South China Morning Post)   Details   DMCA

Near collision of US and Chinese war ships in the South China Sea

The intention here is not to cry wolf or set off alarms but there are so many volatile situations in the world today a "spark" could ignite any one of them which could spread and become a firestorm.

Think Syria, Yemen, Iran, the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, Gaza and the Palestinian West Bank, Lebanon, the provocations in the South China Sea, Taiwan Strait, Black Sea, Baltic Sea, Ukraine, North Korea, in Latin America, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Columbia, Bolivia, Brazil, or a stock market crash of multiple financial bubbles in the US creating an economic dislocation, cyber warfare crime to name just a few of the more volatile situations in the world.

Then there are these so called tactical nuclear weapons recently placed on US nuclear submarines. Even war talk of using these weapons on a battlefield which could initiate a nuclear conflagration as the nation coming under attack by such weapons will surely retaliate against the perpetrator. As the US, Russia, China all have orbiting satellites in space they will know exactly which country initiated the nuclear attack and they'll be subjected to a retaliatory nuclear strike. That will escalate to that country retaliating with a nuclear attack to avenge their people being attacked until...what.

How can such a scenario be contained? Predictably as said above retaliation will bring further escalation because those killed in a nuclear attack will need to be avenged and then what all out nuclear war.

In what way can this be averted?

For sure escalating these volatile situations will only make them worse with the chances becoming greater they could be ignited.

Humanity has the ability to solve problems and each of the volatile situations cited above could be resolved. It would require real diplomacy, an honest intention to meet and work to solve or at least bring stability to those situations.

I used the words real diplomacy, honest intentions because that is a must.

Sadly real diplomacy and honest intentions by "official" Washington has rarely occurred.

To wit: The 2015 nuclear accord with Iran which Obama agreed to and Trump withdrew from in 2018.

To say nothing of the multiple treaties the US government signed with the indigenous American "Indians", all of which the US government reneged on.

Then there's the verbal agreement made by the senior Bush administration with the Soviet Union's Mikhail Gorbachev in 1989 not to move NATO "one inch" eastward if the two Germany's were allowed to reunite. That agreement was first broken by then President Bill Clinton admitting Poland, the Baltic States of Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Albania, essentially many of the former Warsaw Pact countries allied with the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Next Page  1  |  2

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
