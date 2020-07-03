Looking Back and What is Happening Today

MY NEXT TO THE LAST COVID SWANSONG ARTICLE? LOOKING BACK, WHAT I THINK HAS HAPPENED AND WHAT IS GOING ON TODAY. CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND 200702Note before starting: this was supposed to be my Covid swansong article/podcast, but as often happens during the creative/research process, I got taken in a different direction. I will do a follow-up post specifically on CoV.

WOW! What an unforgettable 2020 Year of the Metallic Rat. It didn't turn out the way most people expected, right? Coronavirus will go down in the history books as the most impactful event in postwar human history, at least until World War III rolls in. At the rate global capitalism is careening out of control into the future, that may be happening sooner than later.

What is so striking about Covid is that, while tens of countries were little, or not affected by "The Great War", yet every country on our Pale Blue Dot has suffered from it. Frighteningly, the way things are looking with the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine (BLPM), SARS-CoV-2 is becoming a permanent fixture for years to come or possibly forever.

For the last six months, I have spent hundreds of hours researching, synthesizing, writing, editing and broadcasting about coronavirus, as well as responding to fans' comments. It got to the point where I was totally burned out and had to stop reporting on it, yet I still kept studying the whole phenomenon, sans publishing on China Rising Radio Sinoland (CRRS).

I even put together a CRRS Covid audiovisual library of all my extensive, related work https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/03/07/its-all-here-the-china-rising-radio-sinoland-covid-19-chemical-and-bioweapon-file-film-and-tape-library/). In the process, I was commissioned to write two chapters in the soon-to-be-released book, WHEN CHINA SNEEZES: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis. Cynthia McKinney, Editor. Clarity Press (https://www.claritypress.com/product/when-china-sneezes-from-the-coronavirus-lockdown-to-the-global-politico-economic-crisis/). It is the ultimate and most authoritative source on the whole coronavirus saga, from the science to socioeconomics to geopolitics. I donated my work and I hope you will order a copy.

And then, almost as if on cue, along came the murder of a Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of Minneapolis police, and all hell is breaking loose around much of the world.

So, what the fugg is going on? An evil alignment of the stars and planets? Should we lay it down to improbable odds, possibly a global socioeconomic perfect storm? Or, is humanity being intentionally pushed and molded in directions for nefarious reasons?

Based on all my research and writing, while looking back over the last six months, here is what I think is going on.

Donald Trump can win red meat votes from his base by making taunting jokes at public rallies about the "Chinese flu", "Wuhan flu" and more recently, using a really good play on words with, "Kung flu". Yet, it is clear that Covid did not start in China, but in the United States and/or Europe. Just this week, Spain admitted coronavirus was already circulating there as early as March 2019 (https://www.manilatimes.net/2020/06/28/news/world/covid-19-originated-in-spain-researchers/735921/ and https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.13.20129627v1).

Covid was in the United States at least as early as the summer of 2019 too. This is based on solid evidence of it circulating at that time around Fort Detrick, the world's biggest germ warfare lab, with nursing homes having many mysterious respiratory illnesses and deaths within just a few kilometers of this bioterrorism center, as well as vapers sickened and dying in the vicinity, from "glass lungs", when vaping was not a problem anywhere else in the world.

Then, the US sport team for the Military World Games trained near Fort Detrick, at Fort Belvoir and went to Wuhan, China to participate, in October 2019. Either they brought it intentionally to start an outbreak in Wuhan, where they stayed only 300 meters from the local wet market, where it seemed to start, or they arrived having been infected back in Maryland, USA. Later it was learned the US team's hotel staff was sick with a "mysterious" flu, thus establishing ground zero for Covid. Either way would explain their pitifully laughable performance in the competition. They were mocked in Chinese social media as "soy sauce soldiers" for their pathetic effort. Thus, they were not really athletes, but bioterrorism field specialists who knew how to infect Wuhan, or they arrived too sick to perform well - maybe both.

This timeline clearly shows the step-by-step history of Covid outlined above (https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/04/02/godfree-roberts-shares-his-sars-cov-2-timeline-there-is-a-99-chance-it-should-be-called-the-yankee-coronavirus-china-rising-radio-sinoland-200402/).

