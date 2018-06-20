Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Looking Back From Where We're Headed

By       Message Larry Butler       (Page 1 of 8 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/20/18

Author 58398
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

(Image by United States Government)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

December, 2023

Dear Mom:

I'm writing this out of gratitude and respect. Your generation never really embraced the efficient ways to communicate that technology gives us, so in these letters I'm adopting yours. The Postal Service will soon be gone anyway, so why not? We haven't talked in a while, so I'll fill you in on what I've been doing.

- Advertisement -

When you sent me off to college, you didn't dream that I'd meet such influential professors. They helped me see the folly of pursuing a career in history and literature, and I changed my major. My first degree was in public administration, but while I was working on my JD, my internship with ALEC was a real eye-opener. And volunteering with the GOP has really honed my skills. My law degree really helped me bring about the revolution you see around you.

The "blue wave" of 2018 nearly derailed our plans - looking back, that was the greatest threat to our movement. But thanks to the great patriots of ALEC and the Koch network, we were able to keep the revolution afloat long enough to lock in its gains. I helped a little bit - even back then.

So, thank you for supporting my education.

- Advertisement -

Your son,

Kyle

'

December, 2023

- Advertisement -

Dear Kyle,

SO GLAD to get your letter. Surprised too. When are you coming to visit? I've been very lonely since your dad passed away.

I'm very proud of you. And I'm glad that you found a job. Not everybody is so lucky these days. I never knew anything about ALEC, but if your job is secure and if they're paying you well, that's all that counts. I'd like to hear more about your work and how it got to be so important to you.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thirty five years as a small business consultant, CFO, and university educator specializing in quantitative business and economic modeling - a suite of experience now focused on economic inequality. Carefully attributed data, thoughtful (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Beginner's Guide to Pissing Off Conservatives

The Myth of Liberal Media Bias

Social Darwinism and Fox Republicans

To Kill Our Elders

Myth #17: We're Number One!

First They Came For Me

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 