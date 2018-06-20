

December, 2023

Dear Mom:

I'm writing this out of gratitude and respect. Your generation never really embraced the efficient ways to communicate that technology gives us, so in these letters I'm adopting yours. The Postal Service will soon be gone anyway, so why not? We haven't talked in a while, so I'll fill you in on what I've been doing.

When you sent me off to college, you didn't dream that I'd meet such influential professors. They helped me see the folly of pursuing a career in history and literature, and I changed my major. My first degree was in public administration, but while I was working on my JD, my internship with ALEC was a real eye-opener. And volunteering with the GOP has really honed my skills. My law degree really helped me bring about the revolution you see around you.

The "blue wave" of 2018 nearly derailed our plans - looking back, that was the greatest threat to our movement. But thanks to the great patriots of ALEC and the Koch network, we were able to keep the revolution afloat long enough to lock in its gains. I helped a little bit - even back then.

So, thank you for supporting my education.

Your son,

Kyle

December, 2023

Dear Kyle,

SO GLAD to get your letter. Surprised too. When are you coming to visit? I've been very lonely since your dad passed away.

I'm very proud of you. And I'm glad that you found a job. Not everybody is so lucky these days. I never knew anything about ALEC, but if your job is secure and if they're paying you well, that's all that counts. I'd like to hear more about your work and how it got to be so important to you.

