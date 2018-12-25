 
 
Look what Santa Brought from Georgia

From Greg Palast Website


(Image by Greg Palast)
Ho ho ho! Now that Brian Kemp is no longer Secretary of State of Georgia, his office has informed The Palast Investigative Fund attorneys that they are throwing in the towel in the Palast and Butler v. Kemp suit we filed in Atlanta Federal Court in October.

This opens up the remainder of Kemp's infamous, racially-poisonous voter purge files. Specifically, Georgia will produce the hidden Crosscheck purge files given to Kemp by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach -- files Kemp's flunkies told us had been "lost."

This data, which we will be analyzing is, as one of Stacey Abrams attorney told me, "a gold mine," which can be critical in the lawsuit brought by her organization Fair Fight Georgia, and in the fight to beat back New Jim Crow vote suppression.

We will announce the details in the New Year.

I know you're thinking, "But Kemp will be Governor!" Yes, but a wiser man than me reminded us that, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." But only, Dr. King added, if we give it a damn good push.

Bravo and thanks to the legal team led by Jeanne Mirer and our exceptional team of investigators, journalists and experts.

And giant thanks to you, our supporters and readers who have stood with us year after year.

But there are miles to go before we sleep: Georgia is just one state down, 24 left to go.

 

Greg Palast's investigative reports appear in Rolling Stone, the Guardian and on BBC Television. His latest film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, on how Donald Trump stole the 2016 election, is available on Amazon.
 

