 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 9 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

Look Out, World: My Army's Coming!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Salute
Salute
(Image by U.S. Army Europe)   Details   DMCA

I've been thinking of starting my own army,
And before you go thinking that I'm a bit barmy,
Let me explain things, for this idea's got legs:
Fun, cool and upscale, and without rules or regs.
Pure do-it-yourself, Home Depot nation,
Financials to fit your wealth situation.
.
The Houthis in Yemen are my role model here,
Hiring themselves out as Hamas's air spear,
Making hay while the sun shines by snatching up ships,
Which pay deliciously in ransom and tips.
'Bout legalities, countries can beef all they want,
Houthis have the geo and missiles to flaunt.
.
Heck, what is Hamas but ten guys and a gun?
You solder some missiles and let fly the fun,
Stand up to Iz with its tech-soldier e'lan,
Which wears thin in tunnels built hither and yon.
No need for an air force, cool medals or ranks,
Just a big cause and a yen to shoot tanks.
.
Most important of all is to have lots of drones,
Large, Small and Medium, in pastel and earth tones.
Fly 'em near airports and raise hell with the tower,
Since mighty aircraft before them do cower.
Slip 'em through windows left ajar at Defense,
Leaving 'em mulling about from they came whence.
.
'Cause that's the great thing about missiles and drones:
We can prosecute war from our very own homes.
Brewsky in one hand, in the other joystick,
And soon you're a player of real politick.
Why be a loser in the 21st cent?
For pennies, to your inner-Genghis give vent.

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is America Planning a First Strike Against Russia?

9-11 was a national job

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend