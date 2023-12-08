Look Out, World: My Army's Coming!



Salute

(Image by U.S. Army Europe) Details DMCA



I've been thinking of starting my own army,

And before you go thinking that I'm a bit barmy,

Let me explain things, for this idea's got legs:

Fun, cool and upscale, and without rules or regs.

Pure do-it-yourself, Home Depot nation,

Financials to fit your wealth situation.

.

The Houthis in Yemen are my role model here,

Hiring themselves out as Hamas's air spear,

Making hay while the sun shines by snatching up ships,

Which pay deliciously in ransom and tips.

'Bout legalities, countries can beef all they want,

Houthis have the geo and missiles to flaunt.

.

Heck, what is Hamas but ten guys and a gun?

You solder some missiles and let fly the fun,

Stand up to Iz with its tech-soldier e'lan,

Which wears thin in tunnels built hither and yon.

No need for an air force, cool medals or ranks,

Just a big cause and a yen to shoot tanks.

.

Most important of all is to have lots of drones,

Large, Small and Medium, in pastel and earth tones.

Fly 'em near airports and raise hell with the tower,

Since mighty aircraft before them do cower.

Slip 'em through windows left ajar at Defense,

Leaving 'em mulling about from they came whence.

.

'Cause that's the great thing about missiles and drones:

We can prosecute war from our very own homes.

Brewsky in one hand, in the other joystick,

And soon you're a player of real politick.

Why be a loser in the 21st cent?

For pennies, to your inner-Genghis give vent.

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages:

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.





OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEd News Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)