Long Live the Armed Struggle!

My name is Assata Shakur, and I am a 20th century escaped slave. Because of government persecution, I was left with no other choice than to flee from the political repression, racism and violence that dominate the US government's policy towards people of color. I am an ex-political prisoner, and I have been living in exile in Cuba since 1984.

- "I am a 20th Century Escaped Slave", Counterpunch, December 30, 2014

I first introduced myself to Linda Ford when I read her work at Dissident Voice on Red Fawn Fallis. I wanted to interview her about the stories of women Native Americans prosecuted and imprisoned for their valiant and righteous stand against the energy thugs and US government goons protecting the illegal interests of the big energy purveyors.

Here's what Ford wrote in her intro paragraph about Red Fawn Fallis:

What happened to Standing Rock water protector Red Fawn Fallis is what has happened to many women political dissenters who go up against Big Government/Corporate power. After she was viciously tackled by several police officers (caught on video), she was brought up on serious charges of harming those who harmed her. Fallis, after months of intense corporate/military surveillance and handy informant reports, was targeted as a coordinator and a leader, a symbol and an inspiration. For daring to make a stand for her people against the encroaching poison and destruction brought by the Dakota Access gas pipeline, she became a political prisoner.

- "Red Fawn Fallis and the Felony of Being Attacked by Cops", Dissident Voice, July 17, 2018

She was kind enough to submit to some lengthy questions by yours truly after the first part of this discussion/book review went live at Dissident Voice last week (January 13): "In The Eye of the Beholder: USA History of Imprisoning Women Politicals."

Here is that Q and A:

Paul Haeder: Great book, great histories revealed. What one or two women you discovered in your research have inspired you to continue your own dissident writing? Why?

Linda Ford: There are many, many but I guess I would choose Assata Shakur and Elizabeth Gurley Flynn as the biggest inspirations. Assata Shakur is my cover photo because that image represents a perfectly lovely woman, shackled by her countrymen, and dragged to a murder trial for a murder she never committed, which the authorities knew, all because she dared to be part of a real resistance movement in the 60s. She had tremendous courage and the courage of having and living consistent principles. She never gave in. She fought back against white supremacist oppression-and also against sexism in the Black Panther Party. Plus she got away! She was one of the very few to get out and away from very possible execution in jail, helped by her comrades, including sister politicals. Go Assata! Exiled in Cuba, she's still considered an enemy of the US. She's an inspiration to me to reveal the oppression and racism that is American society. I framed a quote from her: "I just have to be myself, stay as strong as I can and do my best."

Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was a political prisoner and proud of it and the reason I wrote the book, curious to see how many other women were political prisoners throughout America's history. Turned out there were a lot and it took me about 10 years to find out how many and how that evolved. What I identified with as far as Flynn was concerned was that she was always, throughout her very long career, for the workers and always fighting against the horrible inequities of capitalism. Coming from a rural working class background, and having come up against elitism disdain because of it, especially in my academic career, I share her politics. I also like the way she insisted that socialism, especially Debs-style socialism, was American-and had a proud history in the worker and farmer rebellions starting in the late 19th century, against capitalist American authority, repression and violence. At her trial in the 50s, she used the arguments of Lincoln to show how steeped Communists were in American political philosophy. Good luck there, of course. And I admire her for staying with her socialist convictions, her work for unions and fairness, in spite of unreliable (male) relationships. She reminds me of what real socialism is and what real feminism is and how what purports to pass for them now-is not it. She reminds me of how important it is to continue to challenge the pseudo socialists and feminists of today.

PH: Women political prisoners is a fact most Americans have a tough time squaring with their own delusional educations, magical thinking and exceptionalist crap. How do you talk to the average person about what you have found to be a massive, concerted and systematic system of our police state, going on 400 years?

LF: Talking to "average person"? Well, they think I'm crazy. That's why I read CJ Hopkins, John Steppling, Glenn Ford-and Paul Haeder! I read people who let me know that I'm not crazy-that being what Lynne Stewart called a "left-wing wingnut" is okay. Especially since the Russia hysteria, and my stubborn refuting of it, people shake their heads and some recommend I read certain articles or attend certain lectures to put me on the right path. Others avoid me. It really is like the 50s! Some people I talk to about women as political prisoners and what they fought identify with parts of it. In rural New York you do have strong anti-capitalist/banker sentiment. And some are willing to believe my huge amount of research probably did uncover some truth. But the book presents way too much bad news for most people-whether rural small town neighbors or academics or liberal Democrats who don't want to deal. In order to accept the entirety of what I'm arguing-that an authoritarian American government with its police, military, and corporate-led structure has systematically worked to destroy political dissent-people have to deny an entire corporate media/education/government authority as they know it. You would have to understand that NBC's Lester Holt is lying. So it's a tough sell.

PH: There is a deep chill in this country that has solidified in the past 25 years, and especially after US Patriot Act and the Obama Administration's move to curtail our freedoms, that stems from a country that is so fixed on giving corporations ALL the power to strip our Constitutional Rights as workers. How do we inspire young people to be dissidents and to risk a lifetime of penury and imprisonment (both in the carcel state as well as in their lives as workers, renters, precarious citizens)?

LF: Inspire youth to dissent-there's another REALLY tough sell. My last teaching job was at Colgate, so not a lot of worker activism for sure; they weren't buying all the Native American or female tribulations I told them about for the most part. They weren't necessarily buying my relentless socialist feminist history. But there were some pretty strong feminist students. Some youth can identify with dissident heroism. Some can see the reality of the job world, and the evils of war and racism. I see groups of students who have lived through mass murders at their schools, doing rallies, going to legislatures and Congress. And I see them turned away for their efforts. That is a hard but very true lesson of what it might take to change the violence- as- fabric of this culture. They need to decide to be in it for the long haul. But it starts with a dose of reality eye-opening.

PH: Many Americans, unfortunately, relish the American police state and the war state, largely because of brainwashing and shifting baseline syndrome. Where do you see some of these heroic women of the past fitting in today in this Homeland Security loving populous?

LF: There's a good question. How about all those TV shows with cops, FBI, CIA, homeland goons?! Wow, talk about brainwashing. I think Mother Jones, Ma Bloor, Elizabeth Gurley Flynn-would be so appalled today. These are socialist union people in a world where capitalism has gone completely insane. All their work, all their suffering, jailing, all for naught. Workers have less than zero power-so many have had to give up. And the populace, as noted, brainwashed thoroughly that that's their fault, that socialism or dissent is evil and un-American. (Ohhhh-Venezuela!!) People have been conditioned-and they can also see the evidence-that it's hopeless to resist. If you do resist our basic inequality, like Occupy, or like some teacher unions, there is a huge oppressive countervailing apparatus to put you down. Some female protests continue though. Anti-imperialist dissenters just keep it going. As I wrote in Dissident Voice on January 8th, women like former nun Elizabeth McAlister continue to bear witness against nuclear insanity. She fights even though she doesn't expect success, with the "absurd conviction" that her protest can make a small difference.

PH: What key points have you learned in your research, interviews, studies and writing?

LF: Well, what I've learned has added to my radicalization big time. I believe that socialism is the only way, that patriarchy and racism remain really really bad today; they've taken different forms over time but they are there. Many American women remain heroes and still fight against what's wrong in America anyway. From my interviews I've concluded that these women radicals stayed radical. It hasn't mattered to them which administration is in power. It's depressingly obvious to me how incredibly strong our capitalist culture is now, and the close connection it has with government authoritarianism-fascism. And how present-day fascism enhances patriarchy, racism and anti-Earth policy. By the end of the book, I had some rants going against it all-it became a jeremiad for me, a' la Anne Hutchinson.

PH: Naomi Wolf wrote about fascism under W Bush. In her book, The End ofAmerica.

The 10 essential steps the state must implement to take total control are:

Invoke a terrifying internal and external enemy.

Create secret prisons where torture takes place.

Develop a thug caste or paramilitary force not answerable to citizens.

Set up an internal surveillance system.

Harass citizens' groups

Engage in arbitrary detention and release.

Target key individuals.

Control the press.

Treat all political dissidents as traitors.

Suspend the rule of law.

Seems like she was 300 years too late. However, this is United States of Amnesia, Groundhog Day, and plagued with consumerist and spectacle loving people. Discuss.

LF: Interesting choice. Well, one thing I have to confess is that books like this-out in 2007-is about Bush fascism. I get itchy about books that seem to indicate that such American fascism started with Bush, or grew appreciably more. And she does seem to say that given time, Democrats can change the laws. I liked Jules Boykoff's book, 2006, Suppression of Dissent which talks about how American protest has been dismantled by a media-state partnership, by talking about Black Panthers (60s) and Judi Bari (90s); and also Bill Quigley, writing in 2011 about how police have become SWAT teams which have become military operations against protesters. And in my book, I obviously argue that American fascism is from the way-back. It's like people who argue, "Well, hey Trump," like he's the be-all and end-all of bad American government, when mostly Obama did the same but he's apparently now a god. Anyway. Wolf's 10 steps-My women have seen all of that, and before 2007. You've got internal/external enemies as in communism and terrorism, or wartime enemies leading to imprisonment. Secret prisons we have as in black site prisons for Siddiqui, or the conditions for the women prisoners of the Lexington High Security Unit being kept quiet-conditions of extreme torture. Plus most people don't know we have many many political prisoners in jail, mostly in solitary-like Red Fawn Fallis and Aafia Siddiqui and Marius Mason at Carswell, TX. The paramilitary was at Standing Rock, but also used against Mother Jones.

And surveillance-oh yeah-Standing Rock, Occupy, and also against the National Woman's Party in 1917, done by the brand new FBI. Government has harassed citizen groups from the pro-Palestinian to those equated with Communism in the 50s. We've seen arbitrary detention of suffragists, Occupy protesters and, of course, lawyer Lynne Stewart. Stewart was also a targeted key individual, as was Ma Bloor in the 40s, Wounded Knee resisters in the 70s and Standing Rock protectors a couple of years ago. Occupy tried not to say who their leaders were to avoid that. The press is totally controlled now, except Dissident Voice and a few stalwarts, but a controlled media was used against Shakur and the Panthers, Siddiqui, Judi Bari and ("Red") Emma Goldman.

Political dissidents have been considered traitors-especially in wartime, WWI being an egregious example, as also the communists, the Ohio 7 and Weatherwomen, even 83-year-old Plowshares nuns. The lack of the rule of law is definitely horrible today-that's why Lynne Stewart was jailed, because she tried to fight for that principle-no defender rights, especially against "terrorists", but it was no picnic for Communists or Japanese-American women jailed for their race. Wolf's is a useful list-and again, government control gets worse and worse and people don't seem to notice, or want to notice, much less fight it

PH: Now universities, businesses, Homeland Security, police, FBI, banks, state, city, county governments, police forces, private corporations seemingly work together to quell dissent, quell debate, stave off any criticism of the vanguard and elites. Are we in very different times now, and how and why, than when the Weather Underground, BPP, et al were protesting and dissenting in the 1960s-'90s?

LF: Well, things are different now and mostly not better for dissent, but as I've argued, it's never been good. For instance, in the 1960s to the 90s, the media was not completely controlled, so you could have some truthful coverage, some anti-authority coverage, some sympathy for dissenters which is hard to find now. It was not Standing Operating Procedure to use an all-out military attack on just about any or all serious protest. After the Kent State student killings in 1970, as a student, I joined a very big rally which shut down the Northway in Albany because of what the National Guard did. So a different time in that way-constant protest is needed now over police/military brutality in this country. And look what happens-Sandra Bland was killed in her cell and Rev. Joy Powell was railroaded on a murder charge after they took on police brutality against Black Americans. There is no habeas corpus or fair legal treatment; there is ultra surveillance-and there is a very tight and efficient bond between Big Business and global elitist government. There is brainwashing with an emphasis on sexist, racist and vacant thinking; workers have no power, and no jobs. So-here's what's the same as the 60s-we need a revolution!