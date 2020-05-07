 
 
Sci Tech   

Lockdowns For Thee, Not For Me!

COVID-19 DEATHS: US 2,200,000 & UK 510,000 DEATHS predicted
(Image by Corbett Report)

Welcome to the 406th episode of New World Next Week the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Watch this video on BitChute / LBRY / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4

Story #1: UK Gov't Scientist Neil Ferguson Resigns After Breaking Lockdown Rules To Meet His Married Lover

How Neil Ferguson, Architect of UK Lockdown, Was Brought Down By Failing to Obey His Own Rules

Six Questions That Neil Ferguson Should Be Asked

Story #2: Clinton Fdn Wants To Use AmeriCorps As "National Contact Tracing Corps"

Video: "We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded."

Obama's FactCheck.org Fact Checks Obama's "National Security Force"

Stop Calling It Contact Tracing! #PropagandaWatch

Story #3: Oklahoma City Ends Face Mask Rule For Customers After Threats Of Violence

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.

 

