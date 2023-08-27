 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Sci Tech    H2'ed 8/27/23

Where is Your Watershed? Living within ecological means

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   3 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Elwha River - Humes Ranch Area2.JPG
Elwha River - Humes Ranch Area2.JPG
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Jefftaylor@xwb.com (talk))   Details   Source   DMCA

While I read daily about democracy collapsing and new mining operations, I wonder if reducing dependence on international supply chains is even possible. Could any community limit its new infrastructure and tools (substations, telecom access networks, data centers, computers and vehicles) to those made only from materials found within a 500-mile radius? Would any community commit to sustaining itself by keeping what they have in good repair?

For more than a century, we've depended on infrastructure and tools made from ores, chemicals and water sourced and processed from multiple continents. Living beyond our ecological means is all most of us have ever known.

Community is no longer local, either, since Internet access provides international connections 24/7.

To live within our ecological means, we need, first, to know our own bio-region. A bio-region is defined by its water, landforms, mineral deposits, altitude, weather patterns, animal communities, plant communities, birds and insects. Geography, not political boundaries, defines a bioregion.

Locating yourself

Peter Berg (1937-2011) began developing bio-regionalism in the early 1970s. He realized that a sustainable society starts with locating ourselves in our bio-region. He encouraged people to "re-inhabit" and repair their natural environment by producing food locally and creating pollution-free energy systems.

In workshops, Berg would give people a big sheet of paper and tell them to mark north on it. Then, he would invite people to locate their watershed, draw its boundaries and the creek or river that defines it.

A watershed provides water for drinking, cooking and bathing.

After drawing your watershed's boundaries, locate your home in relation to your watershed. Draw the landforms between your watershed and your home.

More questions about your region's watershed

Internet searches can answer these questions, but why deny yourself the fun of research without an electronic interface?

1. When does your rainy season begin? When does it end? How much total rain fell in your area last year? On average, over the last 25 years, how much rain fell each year?

2. In your region, where does rainfall go? Include underground aquifers, and surface drainage from your region to the water's final destination i.e., the ocean.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Offering thanks for what sustains me--and a batch of questions

Fresh questions about solar power

Swedish Researcher Reports Key Studies Showing How Ants, Bees and Children Respond to Exposure to EM Radiation From Wi

Remarkable New Radiofrequency Radiation Cancer Animal Study

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 843 articles, 2264 quicklinks, 6918 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thank you, great information here!

Submitted on Monday, Aug 28, 2023 at 7:51:40 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mary Elizabeth

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 3 fans, 461 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Interesting article, Katie, thank you.

Geography was mostly omitted from my children's public school curriculum. A local high schooler who attended a German high school as an exchange student was enchanted with her class in "Erdkunde" which roughly translates to "Geography" and which seemed to cover the questions you raise.

nterglot.com/de/en/Erdkunde

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023 at 5:33:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Katie Singer

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Nov 6, 2014), 11 fans, 145 articles, 8 quicklinks, 18 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Mary Elizabeth:   New Content

Wow. In what state was this school? What was the reasoning behind omitting geography? Was there any push-back?

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023 at 5:38:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend