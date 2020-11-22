 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/22/20

Living in the "Post Truth" Era.

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 86186
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert De Filippis
Become a Fan
  (30 fans)

'LIES'
'LIES'
(Image by Marcus Johnstone from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The public narrative is filled with fake news, alternative facts, lies, and distortions. The "political pundit and chattering commentator class" is calling this the "post-truth" era.

It's essential to understand some basic cognitive science if you're going to keep your sanity while staying connected to the post-truth "real world."

To start, what you experience as external reality is not the true nature of external reality. You experience your mind's simulated model of it. The external world is dynamic, but your mind's model of it is fixed.

Your internal model of external reality has a specific level of resolution. The higher your model's resolution, the more accurate it represents the external world; you see more detail. External reality is not black and white but has lots of grays.

For example, let's take something we can agree we think. How long is the shoreline around Lake Michigan? According to an online search, it is 1640 miles around. So, is this the real truth or an alternative fact?

The answer to that question requires that we know the unit of measure the observer used to determine the answer. A different way of saying this is, we need to know the degrees of resolution used in the measurement.

If you measured the distance in increments of feet and not inches, you'd get a different answer. Inches will measure irregularities in the shoreline that feet won't.

You can take it all the way down to measuring it in Planck lengths [1], and the measured length of the shoreline would increase to infinity.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert De Filippis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author, columnist, and blogger with a long career in business management, management consulting and executive coaching. I've authored and published eight books: "You, Your Self and the 21st Century,"The Flowers Are Talking to Me," and "Faith (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Illinois Is Now on Board. We Can Carry Concealed Weapons in Every State.

Don't be Fooled: Black Racism Causes White Racism

The Primary American Meme: Be Afraid.

What Jesus said and What the Christian Lunatic Fringe Hears.

This Pope Makes Me Want to be an Atheist

Ethan Couch: An Example of the Pathology of Wealth

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 