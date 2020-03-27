 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Living in Metropolis

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 17880
Message David Cox
Become a Fan
  (91 fans)


(Image by Flicker.com)   Details   DMCA

I guess we now have our answer to one of life's eternal questions. Would Republicans actually sell their parents if it meant financial rewards? Apparently, the Menendez brothers were just a little-known branch of the Republican Party. The brothers didn't really murder their parents as much as they were trying to protect the economy. Can we at this point believe that the Oaf even understands what it is that he said? This is the barometric question for all societies, who lives and who dies. American values dictate E pluribus Unum, from many one. The Marines leave no one behind, George fishes Harry Bailey out of the drink and loses his hearing in one ear.

Once you cross that line and reach that level, nothing is off limits. "Welcome," You have reached the lowest level of human depravity. Stalin once said, "Killing one man is a tragedy killing a million is a statistic." This is the company they keep. Accepting and justifying in small measures, tearing down the storefront of humanity in a going out of business sale spectacular. In itself, it is not the actions themselves but the acceptance of the idea of the actions. Placing a dollar amount on human life vis, a via its productive capability,

It's gonna be a hard sell at the senior center; VOTE REPUBLICAN! We won't kill you"unless we have too!

"Excuse me, I was looking for indefinite detention and torture?" That's two floors up Mac. We only do killings here. The Republican Party and its leader this Oaf, actually have the temerity to say to the American public, do the right thing let grandma die, it's your retirement account too!

"We Germans, who are the only people in the world who have a decent attitude towards animals, will also assume a decent attitude towards these human animals. But it is a crime against our own blood to worry about them and give them ideals, thus causing our sons and grandsons to have a more difficult time with them. When someone comes to me and says, "I cannot dig the anti-tank ditch with women and children, it is inhuman, for it will kill them", then I would have to say, "you are a murderer of your own blood because if the anti-tank ditch is not dug, German soldiers will die, and they are the sons of German mothers. They are our own blood". Heinrich Himmler

How far apart are these two scenarios? Himmler wanted an anti-tank ditch to protect German lives because those women and children had no value at him. The orange one stakes the lives of the shareholders above the elderly and infirm because they have no value to him. As reprehensible as these actions are, they are also foolhardy. After a two-week shutdown Hong Kong relaxed its protocols and returned to work. After another two weeks, confirmed cases of Covid 19 began to double.

More at : https://carbonbaselife.car.blog/2020/03/25/living-in-metropolis/

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Cox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I who am I? Born at the pinnacle of American prosperity to parents raised during the last great depression. I was the youngest child of the youngest children born almost between the generations and that in fact clouds and obscures who it is that (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hobo's Lullaby

100 Reasons for Revolution

Guns or Butter

Taken at the Flood

When will the Economy Collapse? You're Looking at It!

In this Country at Least, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 