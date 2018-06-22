From Wall Writings

A close friend took note of the scarcity of recent Wall Writings. I told him I was living in a nightmare in which two world figures hold the power to plunge us into an even darker nightmare. Their names are Trump and Netanyahu.

To keep describing that nightmare feels futile.

My friend wrote :

"The children are crying

the parents are crying

Rachel Maddow is crying

and I am crying."

He continued:

"Never tell me again that Republicans are the party of family values.

"Never preach to me from an evangelical standpoint and expect me to have any respect for what is said, since both Republicans and evangelicals currently lack sincerity, lack a moral compass, and fail as empathetic human beings.

"They also seem to have great trouble with the truth."

My reader makes this suggestion for a new post:

"Wall Writings is on hold for the moment. I am unable to describe or analyze this nightmare because each nightmare emerges from an individual, personalized, dark experience."

Good suggestion.

I wrote another friend about pausing Wall Writings in a world dominated by Trump and Netanyahu. She responded:

"I agree, Jim, it's wise to withdraw temporarily. This past week has proven that (even though it seems impossible) things CAN and HAVE gotten worse. The absence of morality is staggering..."

I must not pause without leaving readers with two suggestions for meditation during this nightmare.

