Have you seen the different angles from which things are coming out? How many crises does humanity need at the same time in order to see the obvious 'shock and awe' tactics being employed?



Have you noticed that it is all made to invoke a reaction? The wars, immigrants, terrorists, surveillance, shootings, car ramming, false flag, crisis actors, real deaths, environmental disasters, politics, President 'Combover', pedophiles, artificial intelligence, Agenda 2030, hate speech, free speech, sexual ambiguity, homelessness, mortgages, economics, jobs, oil, coal, the list goes on ad nausea. All designed for us to react with indignation, need for vengeance, punishment, insanity, depravity, obedience, callousness, anger and so many more. We seem to enjoy punishing those which we deem 'unhealthy' (smokers, non-vaccinated, immigrants) by forcing our will onto them through manipulation and aggression; threats of fines, repossession, incarceration, confiscation, kidnapping and I'm sure you can think of many more.





How many 'rules and regulations' being enacted in multiple countries simultaneously does it take to smell the fascism? This isn't 'the world coming together'. This is the slaves being kettled. We are being told who the boss is and seem to accept it as normal for we don't want to be punished. Why?

Why, because we let it. We buy into the stories of competition and us versus them. We tell ourselves that the system which we have grown in and helped (assumed) to grow cannot possibly be working against its people. So every leak of information which may purport to the inadequacies or irrelevance of the current paradigm, which may allude to further questioning of the established consensus is now considered a hack, conspiracy theory or fake news; an external entity with desires to confuse the individual and obfuscate the 'facts' for their own nefarious purposes.





It is far easier to blame and demand retribution than to take an honest look at the monsters society and our "selves" have become. To believe that someone on the inside may have grown a conscience and leaked information which may damage the agenda is unfathomable. For then we would have to take an honest look within ourselves and see that the culprit is truly our acceptance and finally realize that the NEWS is indeed fake but not from the side we have been led to believe.Who are we really? Is this why we are here? Why is every negative emotion someone else's fault? Were we denied the importance of learning how to deal with such emotions through protection and sheltering and therefore have never acquired the skills necessary to own said emotion and deal with it introspectively. Discernment of perception is not factored into the equation as that power has been relinquished to whims of external manipulation. Don't let your perceptions rule you, for they can be manipulated with far more ease in this age of technological hallucinations then in times prior. Social engineering is not a myth, nor is it a secret, it can go by many names such as the innocuous sounding nudging; after all some people need some nudging in the right direction. Who determines the direction?How does one become an efficient social engineer? ---practice, lots and lots of practice along with lots of gadgets, money and patience. It's not difficult to see that those which control the money, own the World and that those without just want money. Money has become the catch-all, external gadget which buys security, an assumed happiness; acquiescence has been found to be quite comfortable for many. My question is who sold them the world?Introspection has become unnecessary and personal responsibility is no longer a factor except when it is about someone else. As per the programming mentioned above, our reactions are predictable judgments and reactions of indignation, anger and as many others as we allow. Some believe that two wrongs make a right, as we fight fire with fire. Others subscribe to "the devil you know versus the one you don't", either way you're dancing with the devil.Some use comparison as justification; comparing this country to that, this 'ism' to that 'ism', this leader to another, and so on. I have found, over the years that a turd with corn or one with nuts is still just a turd. Comparing one's self to others is giving them the power of how you look at yourself. Even when one is believing to compare with something perceived as lower, they give it away for if there were no lower, then one would have to deal with themselves, rather than justify and elevate their existence through comparison and the tearing down of others. Your Power starts with you.We give up our power and limit our experiences with phrases like "I can't". If think you can't do something, then someone else will have to do it for you (dependency) for you have already convinced yourself that you are incapable of learning to do it (helplessness). We look for others to give us validation, support and guidance; all the while not doing it ourselves for the only game we know is to keep busy on all the external stuff.I am as guilty as anyone else of the aforementioned, for I too went through the same kind of programming. I am guilty of trying to put my writing into a box instead of setting it free without the boundaries; to please others and not hurt their feelings or to get published. My ego is and will always be with me as I navigate this life and learn to live with it instead of for it. This is about external influence versus internal choice and I know which way I am going.Where do my words come from? Is it from my mind, my heart, the universe, another dimension? Am I reaching? Am I feeling what I write or am I channeling something which needs to be released and if so, am I doing it justice by allowing myself to be motivated by the same external influences which dictates human life on this planet at every level? Do I need to be a different part of the same in order to satisfy? Or do I need to be free in order to truly help?We all have the right to speak our mind. Just make sure that it is truly your mind you speak. When reacting instead of responding, is it really yours? We can spent the time trying to deconstruct the outside but one may tend to forget that the inside is where it all begins for we can't have a healthy society without healthy people, and I'm not just talking nutrition.The mind, the heart, the me is not just rainbows and good thoughts; it is about everything: the good, the bad and the ugly are all part of the everything. Discernment is key, as are love, respect, courtesy, consideration and just having fun with what life teaches and not doing harm to others along your path. Harm may be perceived, but with pure intent that is not your problem to resolve.

I am simply a man which wants to think but is thwarted at every turn.

