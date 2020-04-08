Live, Online Positive Music Concerts Wash Away the Pandemic Blues

In addition to washing your hands, you can wash away the pandemic blues by attending a free, live, online concert by one or more positive music artists.

The Positive Music Association states that affirmative lyrics and music have a positive effect on the listener. The benefits of listening to positive music include physical and emotional healing, increased motivation, a sense of connection and unity among others and the natural world, facilitating the process of experiencing grief, sadness, anger or apathy, and an increased sense of well being and joy.

Scientific studies have shown that music can be an effective therapy for: reducing high blood pressure, boosting immunity, enhancing intelligence, and speeding post-stroke recovery. Music can help chronic headache and migraine sufferers reduce the intensity, frequency and duration of the pain, and it can even reduce the amount of morphine required after surgery.

Several Posi-Music artists are offering free concerts during the pandemic (of course, donations are welcome.)

A couple of weeks ago, Daniel Nahmod offered a series of twelve free, 30-minute live concerts through March 31...but his fans didn't get enough - and he had so much fun, that he has extended this for another series! The second series of 12 free half-hour concerts on Facebook Live: DanielNahmodUSA, is being held every night, here, through April 16, at 6:00 - 6:30 pm Pacific. (9:00 - 9:30 pm Eastern.) Watch previous episodes here.



Harold Payne (who I interviewed on OpEdNews here) is a platinum award-winning singer songwriter who co-wrote with Bobby Womack for many years, Harold also wrote "Music Speaks Louder Than Words," memorably recorded by Peter, Paul and Mary. He's offering a one-hour Facebook live concert this Thursday, April 9th at 3pm PDT (6 pm EDT) here.



There are more free positive music concerts coming up, you can sign up to receive EmPower Music and Arts' weekly list of concerts.

EmPower Music and Arts also offers a free posi-music playlist of uplifting songs, listen to them all, or pick your favorites -- an' you gonna wash dem corona blues away!