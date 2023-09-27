 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/27/23

Litigious Authors: Buy Our Books, But Don't Read, Remember, Learn From, Or Be Influenced By Them

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Artificial intelligence prompt completion by dalle mini.
Artificial intelligence prompt completion by dalle mini.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Prompt by JPxG, model by Boris Dayma, upscaler by Xintao Wang, Liangbin Xie et al.)   Details   Source   DMCA

A group of 17 well-known authors -- too many to usefully list here, but you've probably heard of, and certainly live in a world influenced by, the likes of John Grisham and George R.R. Martin -- recently joined the stampede to sue artificial intelligence firm OpenAI. Following earlier plaintiffs, these authors allege that use of their work to "train" Large Language Model products like ChatGPT amounts to "systematic theft on a mass scale."

OpenAI counters that letting its models read and learn from the authors' books is perfectly According to Hoyle under, among other things, the "fair use" provisions of coypright law (which courts have held protect such "reading" by search engines).

It looks like a legal thicket. But I'm not a lawyer and this column isn't legal advice. My interest in the matter stems from my standing as a lifelong reader.

I REALLY like books. Over the course of my life I've purchased thousands of volumes in print or electronic format, borrowed more from lending libraries, read a good many of them (not as many as I've tilted at, I confess), and learned a lot from them.

Whatever the legal grounds for the lawsuit, its essence comes down to a claim that the function of a reader (whether that reader is "human" or "artificial") is to buy authors' books ... and do nothing with them except perhaps display them prettily on household shelves, if even that.

When you read a book, your brain inevitably stores a mental copy of that book, in part or whole. You remember it. If it's a well-written book and you're an attentive reader, you also learn things from, and find yourself influenced by, its content.

Those things, according to the litigious authors, constitute theft, and if you do much of them you're engaged in such theft "on a massive scale."

Oddly, nearly all of the involved authors cheerfully confess to theft of that kind on their own pars. Few if any claim complete originality for their own work, and most would get laughed out of any room they made such claims in.

Why should we care whether the brains reading, remembering, learning from, and acting on the influence of a story are made of meat or silicon?

Does -- should -- the purchase of a book confer absolute and perpetual veto power upon the author to control how readers use what they learn from that book?

If it did, none of the authors involved in this suit would have anything to sue over. We'd have never heard of them. Their works would remain unpublished and likely unwritten.

Their fear of replacement by AI is certainly understandable, but their demand for control of work they've released into the learning wild is unreasonable.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend