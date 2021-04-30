Lithuanians lost trust in authorities

Studies of the opinions of Lithuanians for several years have shown pro-Western sentiments.

However, the new study of Vilnius Institute for Policy Analysis showed a very different situation. The analysis revealed the following narratives:

Coronavirus destroyed the health care system in Lithuania ,

Coronavirus is manipulated to rule society,

Lithuania has no independent foreign policy,

Lithuanian educational system is ineffective,

NATO takes away from members of the Alliance money that would be better spent on the social sphere.

The country's economic situation is assessed negatively. 44 percent of respondents agree with the statement that ordinary person is not allowed to earn money in Lithuania.

Almost 50 percent of respondents believe that "NATO takes money from the budgets of the member states, it would be better if this money went to the welfare of people."

The mistakes in foreign and domestic policy led to a significant loss of trust in Lithuanian government. Nevertheless, authorities do not want to consider the opinion of ordinary Lithuanians.

.youtube.com/watch?v=FfKZZsfQ5Yw