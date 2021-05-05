 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Lithuanians are against the expansion of military training grounds

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

Lithuania keeps up policy of militarization of the country, increasing the total area of military training grounds to 1.2 percent of the territory of the country.

Unfortunately, the Lithuanian leadership did not manage to avoid a conflict with the residents of the Jonava region in Lithuania, where the Gaižiūnai military training ground is located. There is one of the largest continental dunes in the Dumsiai forest. This is a unique place with a unique landscape and vegetation, a natural nature trail with a length of about 2 km has been laid where an observation deck has been installed.

According to the Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania, the dune in the Dumsiai forest is located in the center of the territory of the future training field. It is not possible to exclude it from the territory of the training field.

Residents of Jonava expressed concern about the dune and took part in the protest action.

"Many residents of Jonava expressed concern about the dune and took part in the protest action. People need answers. The goal of the municipality is to find a common solution for the army and society, and to achieve it, act by official methods," said mayor of the district Mindaugas Sinkevičius.

In order to reassure residents, the administration of the Jonava district hastened to announce that the dune in the Dumsiai forest will be open to visitors in the future as well. The basis for this statement was the assurance of the Ministry of Defence.

"In order to preserve this object and make it accessible to the population, the territory of the dune will be designated by the decision of the commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces; there will be no military exercises. This dune will not enter the security zones of the shooting range," the Ministry's letter was quoted by the municipality.

According to the Ministry, all information regarding the military exercises and maps of the training fields will be published at the entrances to the Gaižiūnai training ground.

Earlier, former Defence Minister Raimundas Karoblis said that the existing military training area in Pabradė is sufficient for U.S. and NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) exercises, but that leaves less space for Lithuanian troops. Therefore, there are plans to up investments into the Pabradė and Gaižiūnai training grounds.

We must confess that all military facilities of NATO and the United States in Lithuania are located near military training grounds (Pabradė and Gaižiūnai). The territory of Gaižiūnai training ground in the Jonava district, central Lithuania, will be enlarged from 52 to 125 square km to accommodate company-sized units with support elements. Meanwhile, the area of the Lithuania's largest General Silvestras Žukauskas training ground near Pabradė, eastern Lithuania, should go from 85 to 176 square km. The total price of the training ground expansion project is around 81 million euros.

Public discussion of the territorial planning document is scheduled for June 2 in the municipality of Jonava region. However, the development project of the Gaižiūnai landfill in Rukla is recognized as a project of national importance, it is planned to be completed by 2022. Therefore there is concern that the voices of locals will never be heard.

The Baltic Word

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jonas Dringelis Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jonas Dringelis Editor of "balticword.eu"
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Turkey and Russia made a deal against U.S.

US to build military bases in Lithuania

Europe is in big trouble

US exit from NATO

COVID-19 will make us think about peace and war

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 