 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Lithuanian soldiers have no privileges in their own country

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

The Mobile Field Exchange (MFE) has been opened on Feb. 1, 2021 at the Pabradė Training Area in Lithuania as the very first in the Baltic States.

The Army and Airforce Exchange Service, now known as the Exchange, has a mission to "go where you go to improve your quality of life through the goods and services we provide."

2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Troopers currently occupy the training area during their nine-month mission as rotational forces. Approximately 450 troopers and support staff attached to the battalion were the first to shop the MFE. Many are enjoying a taste of common "home," snacks and drinks.

About 250 troopers and support staff made purchases totaling approximately $5,500.00 on opening day. Earlier since the arrival of the battalion to the Pabradė area, troopers were only able to travel to a local grocery store to purchase comfort foods and drinks as well as personal hygiene items.

As we can see, MFE brings profit to foreign businessmen, leaving Lithuanian businessmen out of busines.

Besides, not all soldiers are allowed to visit this store. There are also restrictions on purchases for those who are "lucky" to get into MFE.

As for the soldiers of the Lithuanian army, they cannot visit the "duty-free shop" at all. So claims by Lithuanian politicians that foreign military personnel are contributing to the country's economy by shopping in local stores have been discredited.

Moreover, having of such privileges for foreign military personnel for obvious reasons causes resentment among Lithuanian soldiers.

The Baltic Word

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jonas Dringelis Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jonas Dringelis Editor of "balticword.eu"
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Turkey and Russia made a deal against U.S.

US to build military bases in Lithuania

Europe is in big trouble

COVID-19 will make us think about peace and war

US exit from NATO

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 