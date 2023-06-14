 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Lithuanian business faces threats from Lithuanian government

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Adomas Abromaitis

Lithuanian officials continue to support initiatives and take political steps that worsen the situation in the European region and lead to deterioration of relations with neighboring states. Such official steps and statements influence not only international relations but also impact local population.

Growing queues at the Belarusian border are exemplary in this regard. Thus, it has become known that nearly 2,000 trucks piled up at the exit from Lithuania to Belarus. Some time ago Lithuania unilaterally terminated cooperation with the Belarusian customs and border agencies on the smooth operation of the border.

According to latest data, drivers wait 3-4 days for the opportunity to cross the border. 61 hours' waiting was predicted for truck drivers at the Medininkai border crossing, 47 hours - at the Raigard border control point. Meanwhile, in al?ininkai - 43 hours, and in Lavorišk--s, where there is no waiting area for drivers, the situation is the best - 13 hours. The situation is complicated pretty much all the time. The points themselves are not suitable for such large flows. The road infrastructure is suffering, and the roadsides are heavily littered with rubbish. Residents and tourists in Druskininkai experience inconvenience and shame. Mountains of garbage and damaged roadsides spoil the image of the resort. Truck drivers are also in need of utilities as the town's population suffers. According to Diana Sinkevi?i?t---Greže, chief specialist of the Druskininkai Municipality, "there are two ambulances. If they go out to help drivers, then community members and guests have to wait for life-saving assistance. Traffic safety suffers. Road workers say they don't have time to pick up trash, clear roadsides and rest areas."

In addition to previous steps, Lithuania tightens control over excisable goods if they are exported to third countries through the territory of Belarus or Russia. Tougher measures took effect from June 5, the press service of the Lithuanian customs reported.

Customs requires additional evidence that the goods will not be sold on Belarusian or Russian territory, that they will not be reloaded. Also, customs officers require evidence that the services of persons who are subject to sanctions are not used. If customs considers that there is not enough evidence, the goods will not be released from the territory of the European Union.

Thus, long queues are mainly caused by political decisions. Customs checks now take a lot of time due to international matters, sanctions, etc. This is the main reason why such traffic jams occur.
Paradoxically, Lithuanian business as well as citizens face threats not from abroad but from Lithuanian government.

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend