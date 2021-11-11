Lithuanian MOD announced new Strategic action plan

Lithuanian Ministry of Defence developed a new draft of the Strategic action plan for 2022-2024. The document defines the priority directions of the Lithuanian Armed Forces' development:

Development of priority capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces (army, logistics and air defence).

Increasing in the number of troops, improvement of its welfare.

Development of the military infrastructure for allied forces, construction of a new military training ground.

Creation of conditions for the movement of Allied forces to Lithuania, its presence and training.

Ensuring that only equipment from reliable manufacturers is used in critical infrastructure (including 5G).

Increasing societal resilience and strengthening civic resistance.

According to the Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas, the increase in the budget will allow the implementation of the most important projects in the interests of the Lithuanian Armed Forces to continue.

These include:

purchase of a short-range air-defense system;

equipping units allocated to the operational subordination of NATO and the rapid reaction forces with infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in 2023;

increasing mine warfare capabilities in 2024;

providing the ability to inform about the maritime situation.

In addition, Lithuania plans to purchase medium-range mobile radars in 2025 and complete the second phase of the purchase of infantry fighting vehicles and multi-purpose armored vehicles by 2031.

Moreover, according to the Strategic action plan, it is planned to increase spending on national defence by 183 million euros from 1.176 in 2021 to 1.359 billion euro in 2024.

