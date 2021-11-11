 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Lithuanian MOD announced new Strategic action plan

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 516891
Message Kasparas Jankauskas

Lithuanian Ministry of Defence developed a new draft of the Strategic action plan for 2022-2024. The document defines the priority directions of the Lithuanian Armed Forces' development:

Development of priority capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces (army, logistics and air defence).

Increasing in the number of troops, improvement of its welfare.

Development of the military infrastructure for allied forces, construction of a new military training ground.

Creation of conditions for the movement of Allied forces to Lithuania, its presence and training.

Ensuring that only equipment from reliable manufacturers is used in critical infrastructure (including 5G).

Increasing societal resilience and strengthening civic resistance.

According to the Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas, the increase in the budget will allow the implementation of the most important projects in the interests of the Lithuanian Armed Forces to continue.

These include:

purchase of a short-range air-defense system;

equipping units allocated to the operational subordination of NATO and the rapid reaction forces with infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in 2023;

increasing mine warfare capabilities in 2024;

providing the ability to inform about the maritime situation.

In addition, Lithuania plans to purchase medium-range mobile radars in 2025 and complete the second phase of the purchase of infantry fighting vehicles and multi-purpose armored vehicles by 2031.

Moreover, according to the Strategic action plan, it is planned to increase spending on national defence by 183 million euros from 1.176 in 2021 to 1.359 billion euro in 2024.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Kasparas Jankauskas Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kauno Technologijos Universitetas | KTU UAB "Informacinių Technologijų Organizacija" Informacinių technologijų padalinio vadovas

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Big military budget is a pain in the neck for Lithuanians

More American Special Operations Forces in the Baltics

China and India are on the verge of war

NATO military spending: Baltic States are at the top

Lithuania increases military capabilities

Lithuania to built new barracks for Americans

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 