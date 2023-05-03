 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Lithuanian Home British Rules

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Adomas Abromaitis

The expression "My House My Rules" unfortunately does not work in Lithuania. Foreign soldiers deployed in the country behave as they do not respect Lithuanian people and Lithuanian law. According to the Police Department, a British soldier was arrested in Vilnius at the end of April. As informed, on April 26, around 2 a.m. 14 min., in Vilnius, Islandija st., in a bar, a drunk (1.19 prom.) British soldier (born in 1999), maliciously caused confusion, disturbed the public order and hit a man (born 1994) in the face with his hand. According to preliminary data, an injured man needed medical help. The victim of facial bruising was brought to Vilnius University Hospital's Žalgiris Clinic for examination. This is not the only case of violating the public order by foreign soldiers in the countries where they deployed first of all to protect these countries. It is doubtfully that they will protect Lithuanians in case of war because NATO soldiers patently despise locals. The same situation is in Poland. According to gazeta.pl, the U.S. soldier showed complete disregard towards locals. The incident happened last year, but it has become known only in April. The U.S. soldiers rudely insulted a Polish women. Her husband stood up for his wife and one of the American soldiers severely beat him. The victim said that he had undergone two operations on his jaw, and was on sick leave for several months. As we know, NATO's purpose is to guarantee the freedom and security of all people of its member states. Such cases of misconduct not only pose a threat to locals, but also demonstrate the inability of the Alliance to fulfill its main purpose.

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend