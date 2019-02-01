 
 
Lithuania will celebrate the anniversary of its occupation in February

By Lukas Ramonas

As we know, NATO member states decided to enhance the Alliance's presence in the Baltic states and Poland with four multinational battalion-size groups in July 2016. This move was intended to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense posture.

By the way, the Baltic region has turned into a huge warehouse of weapons and military equipment. NATO's military infrastructure is moving closer and closer to the Russian borders in order to protect Baltic countries from Moscow.

The NATO eFP BG was reinforced by German military units deployed in 2018 to take part in exercises, actively trained in military training areas in Rukla and Pabradė, took part in international Exercise Iron Wolf, exercises in Poland, Estonia, and Latvia.

As Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania says, the second anniversary of deployment of the multinational NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group in Lithuania for deterrence and defence will be celebrated on February 4 in Rukla. President of the Republic of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė, Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis, and Chief of Defence of Lithuania Lt Gen Jonas Vytautas Žukas are expected to take part in the commemoration ceremony.

During the anniversary commemoration the NATO eFP BG Commanders will also change over. Lt Col Rene' Braun, German Armed Forces, will be replaced by Lt Col Peer Papenbroock after having served as NATO eFP BG Commander from August 2018.

Over a thousand soldiers of the current NATO eFP BG Lithuania and representatives of Belgium, the Czech Republic, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Germany, as well as soldiers of the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf, will line up for the formal ceremony on the parade grounds of the Great Lithuanian Hetman Jonušas Radvila Training Regiment in Rukla.

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to feel the exhilaration. We are talking about ordinary people for whom NATO soldiers are associated with:

drunken brawls;
traffic accidents;
harassment;
disrespect for the national symbols and cultural values;
endless military exercises and shooting;
rising military spending;
disturbance of public order.

However, the authorities of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia don't care about their people. They do everything Washington says without any doubts. The result of these actions is sad the Baltic region, which was earlier the most peaceful in Europe, has been turned into a single springboard for the aggression against Russia. But the leaders of the Baltics have nothing to object to NATO's plans of turning their countries just into battlefields. And they even don't care how much people will die for their ambitions.

 

