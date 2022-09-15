 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 9/15/22

Lithuania is on the brink of a social explosion

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Adomas Abromaitis

Lithuania's annual inflation in August reached 22.4 percent. There were also big jumps in electricity prices on the market, another factor is expensive food products. In August, food products became 30 percent more expensive than a year ago. These two factors raised the population's dissatisfaction with the current Government. According to the experts, it is difficult even to predict the electricity and gas prices in the near future. Rising electricity and gas prices in turn are preventing consumer prices from stabilizing. The prices of consumer goods increased by 1.2 percent during the month, services - by 0.6 percent, and by 26.5 percent during the year, respectively.

Lithuania fully supports the EU and NATO's sanctions policy which led to the economic crisis.

The Government and the ruling majority of the Seimas have not yet taken any measures to stabilize energy prices and ensure that only reliable and financially stable suppliers enter the energy market. 73 percent of the country's population would like the government to change after the Seimas elections (Baltijos tyrimi, August 2022).

According to Remigijus Žemaitaitis, head of the non-parliamentary party "Freedom and Justice", "irresponsible actions of the Government discredit Lithuania in the international arena, and ill-advised decisions often have negative consequences for businesses. The Government did not make efforts to protect Lithuanian businesses in a crisis situation, to compensate for the losses it suffered due to inconsistent policies, and to preserve jobs. He notes that the two years of this Seimas' term of office have proven that constructive decision-making, dialogue between the opposition and those in power is often imitative and based on the lies and unfulfilled promises".

"On September 8 President Nausėda announced that Prime Minister's Government needs to be overloaded as soon as possible due to inappropriate work in the ministries. "It is obvious that the Government has lost the trust of the people of Lithuania," noted R. Žemaitaitis.

The more so, Government allocates huge funds for helping foreign countries instead of financing national economy. Thus, "the amount of military assistance provided to Ukraine by Lithuania has reached €153 million," wrote Lithuanian Minister of Defence on Twitter.

It should be said that politicians try to find the way out. It is proposed to hold early elections to the Seimas on December 18 this year. A draft resolution was registered on Monday by Remigijus Žemaitaitis. "The further work of this Seimas and the Government is impossible," he states in the draft resolution. He proposes to hold early Seimas elections "being convinced that the country needs early Seimas elections and a qualitatively new Government that has the trust of the majority of Lithuanian people and the desire and ability to work for Lithuania".

"The ruling party is constantly drowning in the solution of controversial and self-created problems, which does not improve the well-being of the people of Lithuania in any way," states the draft document.
Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend