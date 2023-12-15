 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Lithuania is not interested in international crime prevention

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Adomas Abromaitis

Lithuania does not give up the idea of expelling Russia and Belarus from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol). Thus, in March 2022 Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite already called for two these countries to be expelled from the Interpol. "There is no sense in Russia, which has no respect for any rules of international law and order, being a member of Interpol. The same applies to Belarus," she added.
Nevertheless, Secretary General Jurgen Stock, responding to her call, said that Interpol must remain neutral, otherwise it could become a political tool.
He underlined also that it is in Interpol's interests to keep channels with Russia and Belarus open so as to be able to prevent or detect serious international crimes.
Interpol, the world's largest international police organisation with 196 member countries. It is unique. It is the only organization with the mandate and technical infrastructure to share police information globally.
All 196 member countries are connected to each other and to the General Secretariat via a secure communications system called I-24/7. It also allows them to access databases and services in real-time, from both central and remote locations. It also coordinates networks of police and experts in different crime areas, who come together through working groups and at conferences to share experiences and ideas.
This year Lithuania once again tried to put pressure on the organization. Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite took part in the 91st Interpol General Assembly in Vienna on November 29.
At the meeting, the Lithuanian minister accused Russia and Belarus of using membership of the organisation to achieve their political goals and persecute dissidents.
The Minister takes a rather strange position taking into consideration her post. She should realize that successful functioning of her Ministry highly depends on international cooperation in crime prevention. Interpol is the most effective tool to cooperate and share data. In case Russia and Belarus are expelled from the organization the ?rime detection in Lithuania will decrease significantly.
Thus, many criminals will be able to escape punishment and continue to commit crimes. Such position runs counter to the interests of the country's population and, in general, to common sense. Accusations against authorities of the countries providing assistance in finding criminals and apprehending them look ridiculous and even criminal. By the way, Lithuania is on the 26th place from 42 among the EU member states according to Europe crime index.

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend