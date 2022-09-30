 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 9/30/22

Lithuania could be swept off the Earth's surface

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Adomas Abromaitis

2003 and 2004 were decisive years for Lithuania. The country joined two major and influential organizations: the EU and NATO. The status of a member state gave the country confidence in the future. However, Lithuania has not achieved promised welfare and security. The situation dictates its own rules of behavior in the international arena. It is obvious that in order to get support and money from the EU and NATO the country should follow their political agenda even o the detriment of its own population. For instance, one of NATO demands was to provide the territory of the country for the needs of organization. NATO tries to persuade Lithuania to expand military infrastructure in order to be capable to host foreign troops. Thus, on September 16, Darnu Group began building a new military base in Pajūris, a small town in the western district of Šilalė. The battalion-sized complex will cover an area of almost 9.5 hectares. Administrative and special-purpose buildings, such as barracks, canteens, headquarters, and medical, sports and technical facilities, will be built next to the modular camp. Darnu Group started building the first new military base in Rokantiškės, close to Vilnius, in late August. The construction of a third new base in Šiauliai, northern Lithuania, by Eika Group will begin shortly. The three new military sites, scheduled to be completed in late 2023 to early 2024, will accommodate up to 2,500 military personnel and civilian employees. So, NATO expands its military infrastructure, using the territory of Lithuania as a place to receive great numbers of military personnel as well as military equipment and vehicles. All these assets could become the major military aims in case of war with Russia. NATO will fight on the Lithuanian territory and the country will be totally sweep off the Earth's surface.

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend