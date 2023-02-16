 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Lithuania chose NATO summit instead of supporting population

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Adomas Abromaitis

Driven by energy and food, eurozone inflation set new records every month since November 2021. Energy remains the main driver of inflation in Europe, including the Baltic States. Inflation remains much higher than the European Central Bank's target of keeping the eurozone area below 2 per cent.

As for the Baltic States, in Lithuania and Estonia, inflation remains high at 18.4 and 18.8 per cent respectively. Latvia, in particular, is experiencing the highest levels of inflation in the eurozone at an estimated 21.6 per cent in January, up from 20.7 per cent in December, compared to 7.5 per cent a year ago.

The more so, in five countries - Estonia, Spain, France, Latvia, and Austria - inflation even increased in January.

According to preliminary estimates by Statistics Lithuania, prices in the country in December were 20 percent up compared to a year ago.

Besides, a variety of other risks threaten the material conditions and safety of individuals and households in Lithuania. At an individual level existing risks include losing job, health problems, or ageing.

Rash political decisions at a national level, along with financial and economic crisis at global level have a great impact which resulted in a sudden deterioration of economic conditions and a fall in living standards for Lithuanian population.

The subjective perception of such threats lead to feelings of insecurity which also effectively undermine an individual's quality of life.

One of the example of a rash political decision in Lithuania is a new state budget for 2023.

According to Lithuanian Minister of Finance Gintar-- Skaist--, Lithuanian state budget for 2023 is focused in the first place on geopolitical situation around Lithuania.

She underlines that pursuing Lithuania's commitments related to NATO membership and the agreement between parliamentary parties, in the 2023 budgetary plan ensured an equivalent funding for armaments and additional funds for preparation to accept allied forces for the permanent presence in Lithuania.

An initial assessment of the most important document for the upcoming year shows a huge disproportion between planned expenditures. The social field is only in the second place.

Raising the salaries of cultural, artistic and social workers will cost EUR 34.9 million. It is planned to spend no more than EUR 101.5 million for the increasing of the salaries of medical staff and residents.

The government allocates only EUR 32.2 million for the implementation of the Civil Service Reform.

At the same time organization of a two-day NATO Summit will cost Lithuania EUR 36.6 million. Preparations are in full swing for it.

Around 40 delegations from NATO member and partner countries are expected to attend next year's NATO summit in Vilnius, with initial estimates indicating that around 5,000 people will attend the event and accompany the delegations.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend