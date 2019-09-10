Limerick at Peace

Green Ireland has a peaceful blue sky.

Shannon Airport's full of war planes; Here's why.

When Emperor Trump

Tells Ireland to Jump

Ireland bows down and asks him "How high?"

Neutral Ireland takes no part in war

Except that troops carry weapons galore

Through the airport at Shannon

While mass slaughters they're planning

For far off from their two-dollar

Do you want to hear more?

If you ask me the Irish know better.

They've seen dead that could not have been deader.

A true friend to the Yanks

Would say thanks but no thanks.

Here comes peace strolling by. Have you met her?