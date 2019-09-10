Limerick at Peace

Green Ireland has a peaceful blue sky.
Shannon Airport's full of war planes; Here's why.
When Emperor Trump
Tells Ireland to Jump
Ireland bows down and asks him "How high?"
Neutral Ireland takes no part in war
Except that troops carry weapons galore
Through the airport at Shannon
While mass slaughters they're planning
For far off from their two-dollar
Do you want to hear more?
If you ask me the Irish know better.
They've seen dead that could not have been deader.
A true friend to the Yanks
Would say thanks but no thanks.
Here comes peace strolling by. Have you met her?