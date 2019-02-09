Like reading Mary Oliver

- Advertisement -

Reading the late Mary Oliver,

I have a bookmark marking a favorite poem.

It used to be

a long piece of brown paper

Folded over itself lengthwise,

over-lapping and glued

- Advertisement -

The handle of a paper bag.

I read a few more poems

And then a few more,

marking the ones I like

With the brown paper bookmark.

The bookmark gets shorter and shorter.

- Advertisement -

As I get older, each day is unique,

not amazing, just unique

Like a Mary Oliver poem

except not one of her best.

Maybe more like one

that didn't make the anthology.

But the point is

I am bookmarking more and more of my days

Because they are becoming

more and more like poems.

And the bookmarks are

getting shorter and shorter.

- Advertisement -

But that doesn't bother me.

Should it?