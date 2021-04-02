

Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Tron, a young amputee who lost her leg during an accidental US helicopter attack near her village, sewing her clothes. by manhhai Attribution

Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Tron, a young amputee who lost her leg during an accidental US helicopter attack near her village,. by manhhai

Headline Associated Press, March 12, 2121

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over the Black man's death in police custody





Floyd's family filed the federal civil rights lawsuit in July against the city, Chauvin and three other fired officers charged in his death. It alleged the officers violated Floyd's rights when they restrained him, and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force.





With the award of 27 $million to the family of George Floyd, along with placing value on the life of a police murdered African American, the award seems to have recognized the alleged "violation of his rights within aflourishing American culture of excessive force, racism and impunity," a culture that has been consistently genocidal in dozens of poor nations abroad.





Martin Luther King taught racial injustice in America is linked to Americans mass murdering overseas in order to maintain unjust predatory investments.[1]

King would have found the legal description of what happened in the case of George Floyd a good description of what happened in Vietnam, namely that each Vietnamese killed by Americans had his/her "rights violated" in a flourishing US "culture of excessive force, racism and impunity."





The Associated Press Release regarding the award of 27 $million reported:

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump called it the largest pretrial settlement ever for a civil rights claim, and thanked city leaders for "showing you care about George Floyd."

