 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Lifeblood of Decision Makers: Image -- Money - Votes - Power

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


Defending America from The Decision Makers
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

We need to stop banging our brainpower against banks instead of bankers, chastising corporatism instead of CEOs and thumping Trump instead of trumping individual Koch-heads.

We need to sever our lifeline between lowlife lobbyists, gobbling governors and corrupted Congress, by invading their space, and in serial peaceful assembly, hound the hording takers by increasing Call in Days.

In addition to marching in the street, let's block driveways, corporate parking lots and entrances to government offices, so when decision makers look down through a glass darkly, they no longer see Boehner's ants but democracy's numbers.

Invading decision makers in ever increasing numbers, we light our path from under greedy uber power needing to keep us under their spell, into the light of being their earthly hell.

- Advertisement -

The individuals with whom we seek a face-to-face are far fewer than we and weakened by dismissively underestimating us.

Knowing they are serving poisoned food and water, suffocating life on earth, killing with endless waring lies and snuffing out the future of all younger than forty - they cling to Robber Baron infrastructure and do it anyway.

We are energized by identifying the marionettes dancing to dissonant tunes played by puppeteers without a public face. Although unable to reveal those we cannot see, let's divulge to those we know, the consequences of robbing, raping and pillaging USA.

- Advertisement -

This is not a time of revolution or Civil War reruns, nor any form of violence. This is a rebirth of freedom that demands the courage to stand tall, stand united -- even in boycotting silent laser-beam focus, directed at the heartless, soulless, arrogantly shameless decision makers who are laughing at us and the plight they've bequeathed us.

None of which will matter, however, to either valiant vanquished or vile villains if we keep enabling wannabe masters racing to frack us with oil slicking, pipeline leaking, factory farming, water polluting and life-chocking air.

Know this truth to be self-evident, our complete devastation in the next 25-75 years - brought upon us by those who know they're killing us, but nonetheless, laugh all the way to the decision makers at Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank et al - is only a dire possibility, not immanent to the fool-hearty -- for foolishness dictates, there's time to frolic, because poorer nations populated by darker complexions will have their food and clean-water supply discontinued first.

When We the People recognize decision makers, like Koch's Mitch McConnell, bigot Jeff Sessions and Paul Ryan's Scott Walker are killing us, but our organized mutually beneficial causes choose to fail separately rather than grasp victory with the union needed in current power play heaped upon us by offenders of freedom -- we die.

Forevermore, we must be , Out of Many, One!

Decision makers have money, but all our marches demonstrate, we are the numbers. No CEO or elected official inner circle can win against united advocacy -- nor can separate but equal causes defeat advertising billions.

- Advertisement -

However, when a moderate center and all left of center prioritize having collective power over self-defeating turf battles, we will not be welcome mats for Trump/Putin/Pence/Sessions urinating Fascism all over our America the Beautiful.

Question:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 190 articles, 337 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Forevermore, we must be, Out of Many, One, because we need to survive in order to thrive!

Submitted on Monday, Jul 16, 2018 at 8:19:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 