Lifeblood of Decision Makers: Image -- Money - Votes - Power



Defending America from The Decision Makers

We need to stop banging our brainpower against banks instead of bankers, chastising corporatism instead of CEOs and thumping Trump instead of trumping individual Koch-heads.

We need to sever our lifeline between lowlife lobbyists, gobbling governors and corrupted Congress, by invading their space, and in serial peaceful assembly, hound the hording takers by increasing Call in Days.

In addition to marching in the street, let's block driveways, corporate parking lots and entrances to government offices, so when decision makers look down through a glass darkly, they no longer see Boehner's ants but democracy's numbers.

Invading decision makers in ever increasing numbers, we light our path from under greedy uber power needing to keep us under their spell, into the light of being their earthly hell.

The individuals with whom we seek a face-to-face are far fewer than we and weakened by dismissively underestimating us.

Knowing they are serving poisoned food and water, suffocating life on earth, killing with endless waring lies and snuffing out the future of all younger than forty - they cling to Robber Baron infrastructure and do it anyway.

We are energized by identifying the marionettes dancing to dissonant tunes played by puppeteers without a public face. Although unable to reveal those we cannot see, let's divulge to those we know, the consequences of robbing, raping and pillaging USA.

This is not a time of revolution or Civil War reruns, nor any form of violence. This is a rebirth of freedom that demands the courage to stand tall, stand united -- even in boycotting silent laser-beam focus, directed at the heartless, soulless, arrogantly shameless decision makers who are laughing at us and the plight they've bequeathed us.

None of which will matter, however, to either valiant vanquished or vile villains if we keep enabling wannabe masters racing to frack us with oil slicking, pipeline leaking, factory farming, water polluting and life-chocking air.

Know this truth to be self-evident, our complete devastation in the next 25-75 years - brought upon us by those who know they're killing us, but nonetheless, laugh all the way to the decision makers at Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank et al - is only a dire possibility, not immanent to the fool-hearty -- for foolishness dictates, there's time to frolic, because poorer nations populated by darker complexions will have their food and clean-water supply discontinued first.

When We the People recognize decision makers, like Koch's Mitch McConnell, bigot Jeff Sessions and Paul Ryan's Scott Walker are killing us, but our organized mutually beneficial causes choose to fail separately rather than grasp victory with the union needed in current power play heaped upon us by offenders of freedom -- we die.

Forevermore, we must be , Out of Many, One!

Decision makers have money, but all our marches demonstrate, we are the numbers. No CEO or elected official inner circle can win against united advocacy -- nor can separate but equal causes defeat advertising billions.

However, when a moderate center and all left of center prioritize having collective power over self-defeating turf battles, we will not be welcome mats for Trump/Putin/Pence/Sessions urinating Fascism all over our America the Beautiful.

