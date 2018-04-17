Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Life Credits

Sylvain Lamoureux

I have always known that money was equivalent to life.

"What a bold statement" some may say. But as I witnessed its ever-growing importance with life itself, it became evident, and this did not sit well with me; I guess that I have always been 'rebelling' (in one form or another) against that ever since. The power and control systems being a blend of corporate, banker and governments came later and was all fairly self evident as I wondered why one has to PAY to LIVE and wandered in and out of the available rabbit holes of the day.

One can observe many things within this game of life, which I have dubbed "The Quest for Cash". One thing which stood out for me is that it seems to be a protection racket based on obedience and punishment (as they are) and that the people seem to embrace it and the fears associated with it. It pits people into competition against each other where the sole purpose is to get 'Life Credits' (money) from one pocket and put it into mine; that becomes its base.

As many know, money has a long and convoluted history that goes back, some would say, as far as civilization itself and that the two are symbiotic, needing each other to exist. Money is never really yours whether in your possession or not for every dollar in your pocket is connected to debt and that 'belongs' to another. As every dollar in existence is laden with debt, there is not enough money in existence to ever pay back said debt - it is a SCAM.

How does one go about explaining the concept of life credits? It really is a simple concept once one can see the gravity in which we bestow upon money for life. As you 'Earn your living' or 'Make your living' the difference is that you work for someone else or for yourself (but really for a client so for someone else). Do you realize that your country of birth (even then you will require the correct 'documentation') is the only 'legal' place (without authorization of sorts) in which you can work to earn your living?

When are humans going to start thinking about CREATING a living?

Every dollar is a piece of your work, passion, loathing, labor, experience, joy, frustration, sweat, tears; a piece of your life. This is what people take for granted most of all, that they are spending pieces of themselves on the crap which they purchase. The planned obsolescence of the 'goods' that they consume in order to survive the lifestyle afforded them from their labors, which can change on a whim according to 'trends' and 'persuasion' that drives the 'economy', which drives the 'job outlook'... - round and round we go chasing tales. And this is 'Progress'?

I have had many conversations over the years that have led to my stating (after exhaustive preclude) that "Money Equals Life" to be repeatedly answered (instantly) with a "No, it does not", which is often indignant and how dare I make such claims, for life is beautiful, wondrous and glorious and who am I to sully 'life' with such claims? The indignity of it all. The next part of said conversation usually goes something like "But you need money to live"; which one is it again because you can't have them both?

After all of the agreed-upon evidence and examples that show how money is 'intertwined' with life, the mind still cannot grasp, nor give any thought, that the 'reality' in which it believes it exists may simply be a construct; but I digress.

Money is a construct, an invention of man, but it has attained the power to determine which live and which die. Add it to the other construct of man, time, and the expression "Time is Money" is simply a convenient control mechanism on the perceptions of the masses that has been widely accepted not only as 'normal' but also as 'necessary' for 'society' to function - the 'ball and chain' of time and money. It gets one to thinking that every moment of your day has a value (monetary) attached to it at the end. Twenty-five dollars an hour at work? What is your worth outside of work? How productive are you? Makes more economic sense to hire someone to do that instead of spending the energy to do it myself - confusing the language to view learning opportunities as 'spending' and 'work'.

Here is a little scenario that I described in An Awakening Moment about how to introduce such a system on unsuspecting 'uncivilized' cultures:

"Here is a new way of living for you, it's called money. You exchange it for anything but can only attain it certain ways; oh and these ways are regulated (to make things fair) so there are legal ways and illegal ways and legal ways from the past may become illegal in the future but illegal never becomes legal and.... When you do attain it, you must pay us--the government--a percentage because we 'protect' you and if you don't we will come and get it forcibly by taking all your stuff and put you in a cage (like an animal). Good luck."

They tell you how to make your life credits and punish you if you find innovative ways of doing so. They try to control every aspect of your 'living'.

Life Credits starts from being honest with one's self; to see the energy that is associated with each and every purchase as well as earning. To simply call it for what it is so that one can start to break down the lies by putting away the euphemisms and perhaps question more.

"How many life credits did I spend for that article that broke down shortly after the 'standard' one-year warranty? How many Life Credits (plus lives) is that war costing? Perhaps, just that little bit of honesty will spur forth something more.

Life Credits is simply calling it for what it is - so I call money Life Credits.

They don't care about your money - it's your Life Credits they are after; your life energy - time to make a change.

 

I am simply a man which wants to think but is thwarted at every turn.

