I have always known that money was equivalent to life.



"What a bold statement" some may say. But as I witnessed its ever-growing importance with life itself, it became evident, and this did not sit well with me; I guess that I have always been 'rebelling' (in one form or another) against that ever since. The power and control systems being a blend of corporate, banker and governments came later and was all fairly self evident as I wondered why one has to PAY to LIVE and wandered in and out of the available rabbit holes of the day.



One can observe many things within this game of life, which I have dubbed "The Quest for Cash". One thing which stood out for me is that it seems to be a protection racket based on obedience and punishment (as they are) and that the people seem to embrace it and the fears associated with it. It pits people into competition against each other where the sole purpose is to get 'Life Credits' (money) from one pocket and put it into mine; that becomes its base.

As many know, money has a long and convoluted history that goes back, some would say, as far as civilization itself and that the two are symbiotic, needing each other to exist. Money is never really yours whether in your possession or not for every dollar in your pocket is connected to debt and that 'belongs' to another. As every dollar in existence is laden with debt, there is not enough money in existence to ever pay back said debt - it is a SCAM.





"Here is a new way of living for you, it's called money. You exchange it for anything but can only attain it certain ways; oh and these ways are regulated (to make things fair) so there are legal ways and illegal ways and legal ways from the past may become illegal in the future but illegal never becomes legal and.... When you do attain it, you must pay us--the government--a percentage because we 'protect' you and if you don't we will come and get it forcibly by taking all your stuff and put you in a cage (like an animal). Good luck."

Life Credits starts from being honest with one's self; to see the energy that is associated with each and every purchase as well as earning. To simply call it for what it is so that one can start to break down the lies by putting away the euphemisms and perhaps question more.



"How many life credits did I spend for that article that broke down shortly after the 'standard' one-year warranty? How many Life Credits (plus lives) is that war costing? Perhaps, just that little bit of honesty will spur forth something more.





